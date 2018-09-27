Private firm to profit from litter fines

New ‘enforcers’ brought in by Wyre Council to scour the streets for litter louts will pocket almost all of the money brought in by charges.

District Enforcement Ltd will collect all of the revenue brought in by fixed penalty notices for people who drop litter, don’t clean up after their dogs, or let their dogs run off-lead where they are banned.

It has also been decided that fines for rule-breakers will be increased from £80 to £100.

For each fine paid, just 12.5 per cent of this would be the passed back to Wyre Council, with the remainder being kept by the company to pay for the programme, set to run for 12 months. Hardhorn with Highcross ward councillor Simon Bridge said: “District Enforcement will manage the fixed penalty notice process with regard to issuing, tracking, complaints resolution and financial management.

“Where it appears that an offender has failed to pay a FPN issued, the District Enforcement will compile a prosecution case file for the use of Wyre’s legal team.”

The scheme aims to ‘deliver cost-effective, quality services, improve the health and wellbeing of Wyre communities, and promote a cleaner and greener Wyre’, according to documents found on the council’s website.

Coun Bridge added: “It is envisaged that other measures may be introduced as the partnership becomes more established.

Earlier this summer, it was revealed there had only been five penalty notices issued because of dog fouling in Wyre in the 14 months previous to June.