Prince’s Trust team transform community garden

A group of young people transformed a community garden as part of a 12-week Prince’s Trust team programme based at South Shore Fire Station.

The programme for young people aged 16-25 aims to give them confidence, teamwork, employability skills and an appreciation of their local community.

The current team chose to give the gardens at the rear of Low Moor Community Centre, Edmonton Place, in Bispham, a revamp.

Angela Middleton, Blackpool Team Leader for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Prince’s Trust, said: “Part of the team programme includes the team sourcing and then carrying out a community project, to improve an area in the local community.

“My current team, Blackpool Team 74, choose to re-furbish the gardens at the rear of Low Moor Community Centre.

“The garden area behind the community centre had become over grown following the death of a local resident, who maintained the gardens.

“There are two separate areas to the garden area, a seating area and an allotment area.

“The team had a plan to weed and clear the allotment area to get ready for planting fruit and vegetables for the residents in the local community.

“They also tidied the pathways.”

The work started on February 4 and was completed in time for a handover ceremony on February 15.

One of the team members said: “ We have worked extremely hard and are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished, in a short period of time as we missed a few days due to bad weather.

“We hope to provide a relaxing, calming area for the local residents to use and grow fruit and vegetables. We think we have done a very good job.”