Across Wyre, 15 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Wyre planning applications
All the Wyre planning applications validated between May 6-May 12
2. 2 Maple Road, Garstang PR3 1WN
Application validated on May 6 for proposed extension to existing domestic garage
3. TThe Belmont, 28 The Esplanade, Fleetwood FY7 6HF
Application validated on May 7 for change of use from holiday accommodation (C1) to 1.no dwelling (C3)
4. Beckett House 16 - 21 Sovereign Court, Wyrefields, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8JX
Application validated on May 7 for advertisement consent for large illuminated replacement sign at Beckett House
5. Fleetwood Nautical College, 492 Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood FY7 8JZ
Application validated on May 7 for demolition of existing buildings and phased development of replacement purpose built student accommodation in a three storey building; a new entrance lobby to the main building and a three storey extension to provide specialist teaching space; and permanent car parking, with hard and soft landscaping, drainage, utilities, lighting, footpaths and roads (sui generis).
6. Ryecroft Hall, Pauls Lane, Hambleton FY6 9AE
Application validated on May 7 for proposed new build development comprising 2no. Class [E] Retail Units at ground floor, and 4no flats to first floor including associated car parking and external works (persuant to variation of condition 25 (opening times) - to allow retail premises to operate between the hours of 07:00 to 22:00 7 days a week on planning permission 23/00195/FULMAJ)
