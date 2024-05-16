6 . Ryecroft Hall, Pauls Lane, Hambleton FY6 9AE

Application validated on May 7 for proposed new build development comprising 2no. Class [E] Retail Units at ground floor, and 4no flats to first floor including associated car parking and external works (persuant to variation of condition 25 (opening times) - to allow retail premises to operate between the hours of 07:00 to 22:00 7 days a week on planning permission 23/00195/FULMAJ)