Across Wyre, 12 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include two new homes, new electric car charging points at Booths and changes to Dewlay Cheesemakers amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Wyre planning applications
Wyre planning applications validated between Apr 29 and May 5
2. Willow House, Parkside Lane, Nateby PR3 0JA
Application validated on Apr 29 for change of use from a dwellinghouse (C3) to a Younger Persons Care Home (C2) for up to three children
3. Willowgrove Park, Sandy Lane, Preesall
Application validated on Apr 29 for conversion of existing outbuildings with external works to create two dwellings (C3), demolition of buildings, change of use of land to residential use and associated landscaping/carparking and internal access road
4. Dewlay The Traditional Cheesemakers, Garstang By Pass Road, Churchtown PR3 0PR
Application validated on Apr 30 for proposed rear and side extension to existing dairy and construction of ramp
5. Land to the north and south of School Lane, Forton
Application validated on Apr 30 for non-material amendment to amend the planning layout, estate plan, boundary treatment plan and surface treatment plan on planning application 22/00735/RELMAJ Photo: Google Maps
6. Rose Farm, Mill Lane, Hambleton FY6 9DE
Application validated on Apr 30 for engineering works to form earth banked clay lined covered slurry lagoon
