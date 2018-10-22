Pressall garage catches fire due to a tumble dryer

A tumble dryer was the cause of a garage fire in Pressall earlier this morning.

The incident happened at a property on Sandy Lane yesterday shortly before 11am.

Fire crews from Preesall and Fleetwood attended the incident.

The crews used a jet to extinguish the fire and no one was believed to have been injured.

A Lancashire Fire spokesman said: "Two fire engines from Preesall and Fleetwood attended a fire involving a tumble dryer in a garage on Sandy Lane in Preesall. Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used one jet to extinguish the fire."