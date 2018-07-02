Prescriptions for bread will not come back

Doctors in Fylde and Wyre will not reintroduce prescriptions for gluten-free food, a new report has revealed.

Both Blackpool Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Fylde and Wyre CCG scrapped gluten-free prescriptions in 2015 and 2016 in a bid to save cash.

Fylde and Wyre CCG was advised to review the policy following a national consultation, which resulted in health minister Jeremy Hunt backing the option of prescribing certain gluten-free foods to ensure low-income families had access to free bread.

However, the report into the CCG’s prescribing policy said: “CCGs are not equipped to make funding decisions which take into account the income of patients. Similarly GPs cannot means test patients’ ability to afford medicine.”

It also said the national recommendation for self-care did not make allowances for families on low incomes, and that food banks may provide gluten-free products other than bread.

It suggested that providing for poorer families could be better co-ordinated at a national level.

It is estimated that reintroducing prescriptions for gluten-free bread and mixes would cost the CCG £85,000.

Peter Tinson, chief operating officer at NHS Fylde and Wyre CCG, said: “The CCG conducted a review into the prescribing of gluten free foods in 2016 and, following engagement with local people, they were removed from routine prescriptions in November that year. The CCG stands by this decision and has no plans to amend its policy at this stage.”