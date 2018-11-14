Preesall community shows a lotta bottle to create Armistice display

The community in Preesall helped a local care home with an Armistice display by answering a call to collect hundreds of empty plastic drinks bottles.

he team at Kepplegate House Care Home - a 16-bed residential home providing permanent, respite and day care for older people - cut the bottoms off the bottles and heated them to form the shape of poppies before spraying them red.

Approximately 300 empty bottles were given the “poppy treatment” to form the centrepiece of Kepplegate’s creation, displayed in the care home’s front garden.

Adam Purnell took the lead in making the display which showed the figure of “100” with the number one being depicted by a saluting army recruit and the poppy wreath forming the first zero.#

Adam said “Making the poppies was quite time-consuming and we kept running out of empty bottles but calls for more supplies were always answered - and we have had some lovely compliments about the finished display.”