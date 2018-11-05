Preesall buses will help needy patients

Patients at a Preesall medical centre now face a much shorter journey when travelling by bus to see their doctor.

The 2C Knott End to Blackpool bus will now stop on Wilkinson Way, off Pilling Lane, to give patients better access to the Over Wyre Medical Centre on that street.

The bus stop closest to the medical centre was previously outside the Black Bull pub on Park Lane, almost one mile away.

Preesall town councillor Pat Greenhough said: “It will mean everyone is a two minute walk away, instead of a 15 or 20 minute walk.

“Patients were having trouble getting to appointments in bad weather and more patients were asking for home visits because they couldn’t make the walking distance.

“Hopefully it’s going to work out for the better. All the patients can now catch the bus knowing they haven’t got that long distance to walk.

“We’re hoping it will reduce cancellations and free up the number of staff being asked to do home visits. If these staff also use public transport, it will be easier for them too.

“Blackpool Transport have been gold star. They have been absolutely fantastic and I can only say thank you.”

Sally Shaw, director of people and stakeholders at Blackpool Transport (inset), said: “Here at Blackpool Transport we put the customer at the centre of our decision making, we listen to our customers feedback, so it’s always rewarding when we can make a service change to a route that will impact on our customers journeys in such a positive way.”