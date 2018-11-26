Precious babies have come so far

It was a special day for Blackpool nurses when they were reunited with the babies they have cared for.

Families who have seen first hand the care given by staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s neonatal ward in the last 10 years were invited to a party in the Matthews Suite at Blackpool FC to mark World Prematurity Day

Sister Shauny Godwin said: “We were delighted to put on a party to honour the little heroes who spent time with us on the neonatal ward.

“It gave us a wonderful opportunity to meet up with the little ones we have helped and see how far they have come on their journey.

“It was very emotional for all the staff and lovely to see how far these little heroes have come.

“The babies are so much more than just patients and the staff form a bond with the parents who have trusted us with the care of their precious child at such a vulnerable time.

“We are so pleased to be able to honour them all at this event.”

The party was held on Saturday, November 17 while a cake sale was held on the mezzanine floor at the Vic the previous day to raise funds for the neonatal unit to provide equipment such as privacy screens, admission bags and sibling packs.

Every year, Blackpool’s neonatal unit cares for more than 200 premature babies, with the smallest ever weighing a tiny 15oz.

Some are born as much as 16 weeks early.