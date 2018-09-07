Power station bid for former Blackpool car site

Plans for a power station to be built on the site of a former car factory in Blackpool have been submitted to the council.

If it gets the go ahead, the scheme would see 10 gas turbine driven electricity generators installed on land at the former TVR site on Bristol Avenue in Bispham.

The land earmarked for the development was most recently used for the Fylde Coast Ice Arena which has since been demolished.

A similar planning application was approved by the council for the land last year, but that would have seen the power plant housed in an industrial unit whereas the latest scheme is for the machinery to be installed in an open yard enclosed by a 2.4 metre high fence.

The application has been submitted by Conrad Energy (Bispham) Ltd, a subsidary of independent power producer Conrad Energy Ltd.

A design statement accompanying the application says: "The development is set back from Bristol Avenue at the rear of the industrial estate and will eventually be screened from the road by new development."

It adds the power station, which will create five jobs, will meet "a recognised national need for this type of development."

The statement says: "The Government recognises the importance of these types of energy power facilities in providing reliable electricity supplies that can be operated flexibly to meet changes in supply and demand."

Conrad Energy specialises in the provision of small scale gas powered electricity generation plants at key points around the National Grid.

The TVR factory closed in 2006. The Fylde Coast Ice Arena was dismantled last year after operating for three years.