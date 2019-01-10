Power of social media reunited wedding pair Joshua Boyd-Holt and Danielle Porter

It was a magical day when Danielle Porter and Joshua Boyd-Holt married.

The sun was shining and all their family and friends were there as they exchanged their vows at the Villa, Wrea Green.

Neonatal nurse Dannie, 25 met Josh, 26 when they were teenagers.

The Blackpool couple, who now live in Thornton, had origianlly met on MSN but lost touch before the power of Facebook rekindled their friendship.

They started dating when Josh asked Dannie to be his girlfriend on Bonfire Night in 2009.

Whilst holidaying in Olu Deniz, Turkey in 2014, Josh surprised Dannie with a romantic proposal on the beach at sunset.

They bought a house together in 2015 and live there with their dog Bodhi.

Dannie said: “Nobody can prepare you for the emotions and adrenaline that run on your wedding day.

“And our highlight was when our dog Bodhi visited for a mini photoshoot.”

The table plan theme was from their favourite movies and TV shows. There was a Winterfell table from Game of Thrones, Privet Drive from Harry Potter and the top table was Jurassic Park’s Isla Nubar.

“We had a string quartet called Highgate String Quartet play us down the aisle and as a special request, they played the Jurassic Park theme tune as we walked out of the ceremony as husband and wife to fit in with our theme.

“Paul Guard was our entertainer and was absolutely fantastic and could not recommend him enough.”

“Our wedding was perfect in every way, celebrating with our closest family and friends.

“Everybody says how amazing your wedding day is and I wasn’t prepared for how amazing it actually was, it really was the best day of my life.

Josh, a systems engineer added: “It was the best day of our lives, my wife looked beautiful and being surrounded by our friends and family made us feel even more special.”

The couple honeymooned in London and Santorini. Photos: http://www.h2photography.co.uk/

Josh and Dannie Boyd-Holt Photos: H2Photography

