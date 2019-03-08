Poulton’s ‘Millenium Mayor’ Harry Taylor dies at grand old age of 94

The former mayor of Wyre, who represented his town for 42 years, has died.

Harry Taylor, who was the mayor for the Millennium year, died last Sunday aged 94.

Harry Taylor aged 42 / 1965

“He cared about his community,” his daughter Kathy Heywood, 70, said. “He absolutely loved people.”

The respected alderman’s long career began before the creation of Wyre Council.

Representing Carleton, he was elected to Poulton Urban District Council in 1965. He later went on to become councillor for Poulton, which he remained until his retirement in 2007, age 82.

Kathy said: “He was instrumental in going round all the shops in Poulton and getting money to get the Christmas lights for the first switch- on in 1987.

“When they knocked down the Mary McArthur nursing home in Breck Road, just where the Civic Centre is, he had the lychgate moved across to St John’s Church because he didn’t want to see it disappear. He had it in his head that it shouldn’t be destroyed.

“The door was always open. People could always ring him, it didn’t matter when it was.

“He was so proud of being the Millennium mayor. He went to as many things as he could that year with my mother.”0Harry, a grandfather-of-two who lived in Victoria Road, Poulton, for most of his life, first stood for council in order to campaign for an old school building, on the junction of Bispham and Blackpool Road, to be demolished, as it was blocking the view of the busy road.He also served as the chairman of the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Blind Society, which is now known as N-Vision. He died from Alzheimer’s Disease at Bankhouse Care Home in Hambleton. His funeral will be held at St Chad’s Church on April 2, at 11.30am.