How much would you fork out to spend a night in the cells?

The former Poulton police station in Market Place went under the hammer yesterday.

Poulton police station in 1960

It was sold for £400,000 - four times the asking price of £100,000 set out by Pugh Auctions.

The station closed down last year as officers moved into the new Blackpool Police headquarters on Gerry Richardson Way.

It still has its original cells and police officer locker rooms in place as well as a notice to people in police custody.