Fire fighters were called to Taywood Close after a cooker went up in flames.



Lancashire Fire and Rescue say they were called at 1:13pm on Monday.

The house was heavily smoke clogged, and the two crews from Blackpool had to use a ventilation unit to clear it.

One person had to be treated by paramedics after suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were at the scene for just over an hour.