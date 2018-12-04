Poulton grandmother gives back for care

A Poulton grandmother treated for breast cancer raised more than £1,000 to thank caring staff at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Sue Whiteley raised £1,100 with a birthday party where family and friends made donations, rather than give presents.

The event was organised by her sisters, Georgina and Angela and her brother, Wayne, who also wanted to show their appreciation for the treatment Sue had received. They also held a raffle which helped take the money into the four figure mark.

Sue, 61, said: “I hadn’t been very well, so they arranged it all. I thought it was just going to be a small gathering, but unbeknownst to me, they had got all the family to come along.

“My sister Georgina got people to donate raffle prizes. We provided food and drinks and put out a honesty box for people to make donations.

“Altogether it came to £1,100. I couldn’t believe it, I thought we might get a few hundred. I’m really pleased, because the money will go to towards helping improve things for patients. I’ve had fantastic support from family and friends and my wonderful husband Philip.

“I can’t thank everyone involved in my care enough and wanted to give something back.”

Former English teacher Sue, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer earlier this year, after a routine mammogram. She has undergone surgery and chemotherapy and is full of praise for the treatment she’s had.

She said: “I have had wonderful care at the Breast Care Unit and without them, I don’t think I would be here. The nurses have been fantastic and the staff in the oncology department have been so good.

“I feel so grateful to them and for the fact that in this country, we have a wonderful NHS and screening service. We are so lucky we are able to undergo free screening and treatment under the NHS.

“I would urge anyone to attend routine cancer screening – whether it’s for breast cancer, cervical cancer, bowel cancer. Just make sure you do it, because it really could save your life.”

Sue and her family hope to make the fundraising a regular occurrence.