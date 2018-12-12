Poulton bar The Cube wins its bid to stay open later on Thursdays

The Cube bar in Poulton won its bid to sell booze until 2am and remain open until 2.30am on Thursdays.

The new times are an hour later than its previous licence allowed.

Coun Lesley McKay objected to the plans, citing concerns over noise and public disorder, Wyre Council papers showed.

But, while the licensing committee noted there are homes nearby, it said “the licensing authority has not received any complaints that directly relate to these premises in recent years, despite the premises being open until this hour through the use of [temporary events notices] many times on a Thursday night in the last 10 years”.

A long-established venue, on the corner of Breck Road and Vicarage Lane, The Cube serves food during the day and opens on a night with entertainment and dancing.

Coun Julie Robinson told the meeting she knows the owner but said that “would not prejudice her judgement”, and “therefore she stayed in the meeting and took part in the decision making”, council documents added.