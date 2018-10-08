Port firework night reduces trouble

Organisers of an annual public fireworks event say it is proving a big success in reducing anti-social behaviour.

The Fleetwood Firework Extravaganza, set for Monday, November 5, has been staged in the town for the past nine years.

Each year the spectacle, which attracts thousands of people, has reduced the number of illegal bonfires and bin blazes.

The event takes place in the Marine Gardens and is set to begin at 7.30pm.

Richard Newson (inset), chairman of the Fireworks Committee said: “The event has gone from strength to strength each year and continues to have a big impact on reducing anti-social behaviour associated with Bonfire night.

“People came from all over Lancashire last year to enjoy the evening.”