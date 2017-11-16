Port all set for festive lights spectacular

Fleetwood’s big festive switch-on spectacle is set to light up the town this Saturday.

And organisers say it will be one of the best ones yet.

The switch-on itself takes place in the town’s Marine Gardens, but not before an atmospheric lantern parade through the town centre.

The parade is due to set off at 5pm from Fisherman’s Walk, with groups assembling there from 4.45pm.

For the first time yet, Santa will be travelling down from Blackpool to Fisherman’s Walk on an illuminated tram, from where he will welcome seven lucky ticket-winner school children from each of the town’s primary schools.

Santa will then climb into his sleigh for the procession.

The parade, headed by the special tram with the children and civic dignities on board, will also include the Old Boys Band.

Members of the public will be carrying lanterns, many of them made by children during special workshops in the town.

The procession will travel down Lord Street, North Albert Street, down The Esplanade and come to a halt at the Euston Gardens, before continuing to the Marine Gardens.

Once there, Christmas songs will be sung, including four pieces by St Mary’s Catholic Primary School choir, before the switch-on.

Then the town’s festive illuminations will light up the town.

Julie Dalton, one of the organisers from the town’s festive lights group, said: “This promises to be one of our best switch-on events yet.

“We’re just hoping for a good turn-out from the public - and obviously we hope the weather plays its part!”

In the Marine Gardens, DJ Dave Scrivener will lead the public in a festive sing-a-long of around four songs, before the St Mary’s choir perform.

Then the switch-on will take place, with the switch being pulled by one of the seven young ticket winners, following a further ticket draw on the night.

Organisers want as many people as possible to join in the lantern parade but have asked for no naked flames in the lanterns.

No set time has been confirmed for the actual switch-on, as this will depend on how long the parade takes to reach its end point.

Julie Dalton, one of the organisers, added: “We don’t have an exact time for the actual switch-on this time.

“But the parade starts at 5pm and everyone is welcome to attend and join in the fun.”