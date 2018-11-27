Popular Blackpool town centre burger and shakes bar is set to expand

A Blackpool town centre eatery plans to expand, papers filed with the council have revealed.

Pastels, which moved to Cedar Square after first opening in Cleveleys, wants to knock through from number two to 1A.

“Pastels has been operating from 2 Cedar Square for over a year now with no issues or complaints, so there is no cause for concern with regards to any undesirable impact from increasing the total size,” Gage Dunstan said in his application.

The burger and shakes bar has been in the headlines twice this year; once after offering a “free piece of lettuce” to a disgruntled customer, and again after rowing with the council over a ping pong table outside.

No decision on the planning bid has been made yet.