Pop stars added to Lytham Festival 2019 line-up

Heather Small and pop-rock band China Crisis are the latest names to be added to next year’s Lytham Festival bill.

They will both open the show in the Main Proms Arena on Wednesday July 10 with Human League headlining the first night of the five-day festival.

China Crisis are playing Lytham Festival

Along with The Human League, international pop and rock stars Kylie Minogue and Rod Stewart have already been announced as headliners for Friday 12 and Saturday 13, while musical theatre royalty Michael Ball and Sheridan Smith will headline Hollywood Proms for the closing act of the festival on Sunday 14.

The headliner for Thursday 11 will be announced soon.

Festival director Peter Taylor said: “Both China Crisis and Heather Small are the perfect artists to open this night which will celebrate the iconic sound of these 80s new wave legends.

“The reaction to Lytham Festival 2019 has been absolutely terrific.

“We have never experienced a demand for tickets like it previously with our weekend artists heading very close to selling out within hours of going on sale.

“We have a very loyal customer for Lytham both locally and further afield and it is great to see those people returning to purchase tickets along with many people who have never been before.

“2019 is our 10th anniversary so it has always been our plan to make this the biggest Lytham Festival yet and that is exactly what it is going to be.”

Heather Small rose to fame as the Voice of M People with hits such as Moving On Up, One Night In Heaven and Search For The Hero and albums including Elegant Slumming, Bizarre Fruit and Fresco achieving massive worldwide success.

Heather became one of the seminal British voices of the 1990s, with the band winning the Best British Dance Act Award at the Brits in 1994 and 1995, as well as the Mercury Music Prize for Elegant Slumming.

Heather has since had great successes with two solo albums – the title track of her ‘Proud’ album went on to become the soundtrack to a whole host of very special events including London’s successful 2012 Olympic bid, the 60th anniversary of VE Day in Trafalgar Square, the launch of Queen Mary 2, the Tsunami Relief Concert, England’s victory at the Rugby World Cup celebrations, and the official ceremony marking the handover of the Olympic Games from Beijing to London.

New wave synth-pop band China Crisis were formed in Liverpool in 1979.

They’ve enjoyed commercial success across the UK with five Top 40 singles and three Top 40 albums.

The band have continued to tour extensively across the UK, Philippines and North America. Tickets are on sale now from www.lythamfestival.com