Polkadot cars on a journey for Pudsey

A convoy of colourful polkadot cars travelled through Blackpool in a mission to raise money for Children in Need.

The Big Learner Relay passed through Blackpool on Saturday as it continued on a vast 3,000 mile journey across the country.

The relay, by driving instructors across the UK, is in its fifth year and so far has raised more than £300,000.

Blackpool driving instructor Dave Grundy was chosen to lead the convoy from Blackpool Zoo to Garstang Golf Club after it arrived from Preston. He said: “I have been a part of the learner relay for a few years and it is an honour to be selected as the lead car for this part of the journey.”