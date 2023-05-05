All 50 of Wyre Council's seats were up for grabs across its wards at this year’s local elections – with either two or three candidates being elected in each, or in some wards just one seat.

Labour and the Conservatives, with the latter running the authority with a sizeable majority, put up candidates in all the seats for yesterday’s polls (Thursday May 4)

Before the polls began, there were 36 Conservative councillors, eight Labour members, three from Wyre Alliance, two from Wyre Residents and one independent.

The count is still continuing for the local elections in Wyre

Results so far have seen the leaders of the two main parties – Michael Vincent (Conservative) in Victoria and Norcross ward and Rob Fail (Labour) in Jubilee ward, retain their seats.

Labour have already main gains in Fleetwood’s Pharos ward, Thornton’s Bourne ward and Jubilee ward in Cleveleys and notably in Carelton, where the party gained both seats at the expense of the sitting Conservatives.

In Preesall, the Conservatives now have no councillors left after a clean sweep win for three independents.

The borough includes wards in large towns such as Fleetwood, Cleveleys, Thornton and Poulton, along with constituencies in Over Wyre, the town of Garstang and a number of other rural villages.

This year the two main parties – the Conservatives and Labour - will have been joined by independent candidates and representatives from a new small group, the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom, as well as Green Party Liberal Democrat candidates.

The election for the Warren Ward of Wyre Council will be rearranged following the sad death of candidate Brian Crawford and will now go ahead on Thursday June 22.

All other polls yesterday (Thursday 4 May 2023) have gone ahead as planned.

The candidates for Wyre Council seats are:

BOURNE ward, Thornton (3 seats)

Labour gain 2x

WELLS Victoria (Labour Party) 604 Elected

SWATTON Harry (Labour Party) 582 Elected

HIGGINSON Kevin (Labour Party) 581 Elected

BALLARD Howard John (The Conservative Party) 500

ECCLES Jack Anthony (The Conservative Party) 461

WYERS-ROEBUCK Thomas Robert (The Conservative Party) 453

T urnout: 25.08%

BRECK ward, Poulton (2 seats)

Conservatives hold x 2

LE MARINEL Peter (The Conservative Party) 471 Elected

PRESTON Jane (The Conservative Party) 463 Elected

CALVER Thomas Stephen Robert (Labour Party) 418

HAZLEWOOD Sean (Labour Party) 404

GIBSON Peter James (Independent) 259

Turnout: 32.67

BROCK with CATTERALL ward (2 seats)

Conservatives hold x2

SWIFT David (The Conservative Party) 595 Elected

BOLTON Daniel James (The Conservative Party) 696 Elected

BONSER Oliver James (Labour Party) 544

Turnout: 32.82%

CALDER Ward (1 seat)

Conservatives hold x2

IBISON John (The Conservative Party) 386 Elected

HEATON-BENTLEY Michelle (Labour Party) 320

Turnout: 36%

CARLETON Ward (2 seats)

Labour gain x2

WALKER Andrew James (Labour Party) 725 Elected

FIELDING Stuart James (Labour Party) 696 Elected

TOWNSEND Christina McKenzie (The Conservative Party) 608

LYONS-WALKER Andrew Paul (The Conservative Party) 538

EAVES Adele (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom) 99

Turnout: 39.85%

CLEVELEYS PARK ward (2 seats)

AMOS Ian John (Conservative)

ANDERTON Marge (Labour)

AUDLEY Carol Anne (Labour).

HINCHCLIFFE Craig (Liberal Democrats)

MCNEAL Cate (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom)

RENDELL Richard Anthony (Conservative)

GARSTANG ward (3 seats)

ATKINS Dulcie Mary (Conservative)

ATKINS Robert James (Conservative)

COLLINSON Elizabeth Alice (Conservative)

GALE David William (Labour)

MEEKS Luke John (Green Party)

MOORE John Stephen (Labour)

GREAT ECCLESTON ward (2 seats)

Conservatives hold x2

CATTERALL Susan Margaret (The Conservative Party) 758 Elected

CARTRIDGE Peter (The Conservative Party) 711 Elected

HOGARTH Dianne Jane (Green Party) 372

HALEY Patrick Alexander (Labour Party) 361

Turnout: 34.32%

HAMBLETON AND STALMINE ward (2 seats)

Conservatives hold x 2

ROBINSON Julie Ann (The Conservative Party) 693 Elected

BOWEN Lynne Christine (The Conservative Party) 629 Elected

FIELDING Helen (Labour Party) 374

MEAD-MASON Barbara Ann (Green Party) 265

BELL-FAIRCLOUGH John (Independent) 203

Turnout: 32.73%

HARDHORN WITH HIGHCROSS ward, Poulton (3 seats)

Conservatives hold x3

BRIDGE Simon John (The Conservative Party) 1097 Elected

BERRY Roger (The Conservative Party) 1028 Elected

NICHOLLS Steve (The Conservative Party) 886 Elected

CALVER Melanie Jane (Labour Party) 767

LANG Jackie (Alliance for Freedom and Democracy) 307

Turnout: 35.86%

JUBILEE ward, Cleveleys (2 seats)

Labour gain x1

FAIL Rob (Labour Party) 598 Elected

MARTIN Wayne (Labour Party) 544 Elected

FAULKNER Scott (The Conservative Party) 537

PORTER Scott David Andrew (The Conservative Party) 486

MARSH MILL ward, Thornton (3 seats)

ELLISON Paul Robert (Conservative)

HIGGS David James (Conservative)

JACKSON Henry (Conservative)

JACKSON William (Labour Party)

SMITH Peter (Labour)

TAYLOR Jason (Labour)

MOUNT ward, Fleetwood (2 seats)

Labour hold x2

STEPHENSON Carole Ann (Labour Party) 555 Elected

STIRZAKER Mary Juliet (Labour Party) 488 Elected

SMITH Sadie (The Conservative Party) 273

ASHTON Timothy Maxwell (The Conservative Party) 263

Turnout: 22.45%

PARK ward, Fleetwood (2 seats)

Labour hold x2

BEAVERS Lorraine (Labour Party) 504 Elected

SMITH Christine (Labour Party) 451 Elected

NORTHWOOD Geraldine Ann (The Conservative Party) 275

HUNT Susan Ann (The Conservative Party) 188

Turnout: 23.53%

PHAROS ward, Fleetwood (2 seats)

Labour gain x 2

DUFFY Ruth (Labour Party) 444 Elected

MOLINER Michelle (Labour Party) 376 Elected

SHAW David Charles (The Conservative Party) 200

VINCENT Matthew (The Conservative Party) 173

PICKTON Michael John (Green Party) 108

Turnout: 21.35%

PHEASANT’S WOOD ward (1 seat)

1xConservatives hold

KAY Andrea Dawn (The Conservative Party) 437 ELECTED

STEPHENSON Joy (Labour Party) 218

Turnout: 38.10%

PILLING Ward (1 seat)

1x Conservatives hold

LEIGH Adam Michael (The Conservative Party) 318 Elected

RUSHFORTH Bob (Independent Party) 277

BEAVERS Rachel (Labour Party) 147

Turnout: 35.72%

PREESALL Ward (3 seats)

Independent x3

RIMMER Claire Louise (Independent Party) 1,010 Elected

RUSHFORTH Collette (Independent Party) 938 Elected

SORENSON Ashley (Independent Party) 636 Elected

ORME Philip Kevin (The Conservative Party) 590

TAYLOR-ROYSTON Steven Cleve (The Conservative Party) 544

MOON Paul (The Conservative Party) 537

SHEWAN Ron (Labour Party) 318

Turnout: 39.8%

ROSSALL Ward, Fleetwood (3 seats)

GERRARD David (Independent)

MEEKINS Bernice Patricia (Conservative)

RAYNOR Cheryl Jane (Labour)

RAYNOR Robbie Andrew (Labour)

STEPHENSON Evelyn (Labour)

THEWLIS Frances Lilian (Conservative)

WILLIAMS Huw (Conservative)

STANAH ward, Thornton (2 seats)

Conservatives hold x2

LIVESEY Steven Robert (The Conservative Party) 774 Elected

MINTO Kenneth John (The Conservative Party) 671 Elected

RAWLINGS Eddie (Labour Party) 548

Turnout: 33.59%

TITHEBARN ward, Poulton (2 seats)

Conservative hold x2

BIRCH Colette (The Conservative Party) 601 Elected

MCKAY Lesley Ann (The Conservative Party) 577 Elected

GRATRIX Richard (Labour Party) 503

Turnout: 33.8%

VICTORIA and NORCROSS ward, Cleveleys (2 seats)

Conservatives hold x2

BAXTER Callum Ian (The Conservative Party) 693 Elected

VINCENT Michael John (The Conservative Party) 634 Elected

HARRISON Lauren (Labour Party) 504

MCCORD Dawn Iris (Labour Party) 465

Turnout: 33.53%

WYRESDALE

WALKER Charlotte Brieanne (Labour Party) 396 Elected

LEECH Jonny (The Conservative Party) 275

