Wyre local election results 2023: live updates as count continues
Wyre’s Conservatives have already lost a string of seats in the local elections, as the results continue to come in.
All 50 of Wyre Council's seats were up for grabs across its wards at this year’s local elections – with either two or three candidates being elected in each, or in some wards just one seat.
Labour and the Conservatives, with the latter running the authority with a sizeable majority, put up candidates in all the seats for yesterday’s polls (Thursday May 4)
Before the polls began, there were 36 Conservative councillors, eight Labour members, three from Wyre Alliance, two from Wyre Residents and one independent.
Results so far have seen the leaders of the two main parties – Michael Vincent (Conservative) in Victoria and Norcross ward and Rob Fail (Labour) in Jubilee ward, retain their seats.
Labour have already main gains in Fleetwood’s Pharos ward, Thornton’s Bourne ward and Jubilee ward in Cleveleys and notably in Carelton, where the party gained both seats at the expense of the sitting Conservatives.
An even greater shift occurred in rural Wyresdale, where the Conservatives lost their seat to Labour.
In Preesall, the Conservatives now have no councillors left after a clean sweep win for three independents.
The borough includes wards in large towns such as Fleetwood, Cleveleys, Thornton and Poulton, along with constituencies in Over Wyre, the town of Garstang and a number of other rural villages.
This year the two main parties – the Conservatives and Labour - will have been joined by independent candidates and representatives from a new small group, the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom, as well as Green Party Liberal Democrat candidates.
The election for the Warren Ward of Wyre Council will be rearranged following the sad death of candidate Brian Crawford and will now go ahead on Thursday June 22.
All other polls yesterday (Thursday 4 May 2023) have gone ahead as planned.
The candidates for Wyre Council seats are:
BOURNE ward, Thornton (3 seats)
Labour gain 2x
WELLS Victoria (Labour Party) 604 Elected
SWATTON Harry (Labour Party) 582 Elected
HIGGINSON Kevin (Labour Party) 581 Elected
BALLARD Howard John (The Conservative Party) 500
ECCLES Jack Anthony (The Conservative Party) 461
WYERS-ROEBUCK Thomas Robert (The Conservative Party) 453
T urnout: 25.08%
BRECK ward, Poulton (2 seats)
Conservatives hold x 2
LE MARINEL Peter (The Conservative Party) 471 Elected
PRESTON Jane (The Conservative Party) 463 Elected
CALVER Thomas Stephen Robert (Labour Party) 418
HAZLEWOOD Sean (Labour Party) 404
GIBSON Peter James (Independent) 259
Turnout: 32.67
BROCK with CATTERALL ward (2 seats)
Conservatives hold x2
SWIFT David (The Conservative Party) 595 Elected
BOLTON Daniel James (The Conservative Party) 696 Elected
BONSER Oliver James (Labour Party) 544
Turnout: 32.82%
CALDER Ward (1 seat)
Conservatives hold x2
IBISON John (The Conservative Party) 386 Elected
HEATON-BENTLEY Michelle (Labour Party) 320
Turnout: 36%
CARLETON Ward (2 seats)
Labour gain x2
WALKER Andrew James (Labour Party) 725 Elected
FIELDING Stuart James (Labour Party) 696 Elected
TOWNSEND Christina McKenzie (The Conservative Party) 608
LYONS-WALKER Andrew Paul (The Conservative Party) 538
EAVES Adele (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom) 99
Turnout: 39.85%
CLEVELEYS PARK ward (2 seats)
AMOS Ian John (Conservative)
ANDERTON Marge (Labour)
AUDLEY Carol Anne (Labour).
HINCHCLIFFE Craig (Liberal Democrats)
MCNEAL Cate (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom)
RENDELL Richard Anthony (Conservative)
GARSTANG ward (3 seats)
ATKINS Dulcie Mary (Conservative)
ATKINS Robert James (Conservative)
COLLINSON Elizabeth Alice (Conservative)
GALE David William (Labour)
MEEKS Luke John (Green Party)
MOORE John Stephen (Labour)
GREAT ECCLESTON ward (2 seats)
Conservatives hold x2
CATTERALL Susan Margaret (The Conservative Party) 758 Elected
CARTRIDGE Peter (The Conservative Party) 711 Elected
HOGARTH Dianne Jane (Green Party) 372
HALEY Patrick Alexander (Labour Party) 361
Turnout: 34.32%
HAMBLETON AND STALMINE ward (2 seats)
Conservatives hold x 2
ROBINSON Julie Ann (The Conservative Party) 693 Elected
BOWEN Lynne Christine (The Conservative Party) 629 Elected
FIELDING Helen (Labour Party) 374
MEAD-MASON Barbara Ann (Green Party) 265
BELL-FAIRCLOUGH John (Independent) 203
Turnout: 32.73%
HARDHORN WITH HIGHCROSS ward, Poulton (3 seats)
Conservatives hold x3
BRIDGE Simon John (The Conservative Party) 1097 Elected
BERRY Roger (The Conservative Party) 1028 Elected
NICHOLLS Steve (The Conservative Party) 886 Elected
CALVER Melanie Jane (Labour Party) 767
LANG Jackie (Alliance for Freedom and Democracy) 307
Turnout: 35.86%
JUBILEE ward, Cleveleys (2 seats)
Labour gain x1
FAIL Rob (Labour Party) 598 Elected
MARTIN Wayne (Labour Party) 544 Elected
FAULKNER Scott (The Conservative Party) 537
PORTER Scott David Andrew (The Conservative Party) 486
Turnout: 32.80%
MARSH MILL ward, Thornton (3 seats)
ELLISON Paul Robert (Conservative)
HIGGS David James (Conservative)
JACKSON Henry (Conservative)
JACKSON William (Labour Party)
SMITH Peter (Labour)
TAYLOR Jason (Labour)
MOUNT ward, Fleetwood (2 seats)
Labour hold x2
STEPHENSON Carole Ann (Labour Party) 555 Elected
STIRZAKER Mary Juliet (Labour Party) 488 Elected
SMITH Sadie (The Conservative Party) 273
ASHTON Timothy Maxwell (The Conservative Party) 263
Turnout: 22.45%
PARK ward, Fleetwood (2 seats)
Labour hold x2
BEAVERS Lorraine (Labour Party) 504 Elected
SMITH Christine (Labour Party) 451 Elected
NORTHWOOD Geraldine Ann (The Conservative Party) 275
HUNT Susan Ann (The Conservative Party) 188
Turnout: 23.53%
PHAROS ward, Fleetwood (2 seats)
Labour gain x 2
DUFFY Ruth (Labour Party) 444 Elected
MOLINER Michelle (Labour Party) 376 Elected
SHAW David Charles (The Conservative Party) 200
VINCENT Matthew (The Conservative Party) 173
PICKTON Michael John (Green Party) 108
Turnout: 21.35%
PHEASANT’S WOOD ward (1 seat)
1xConservatives hold
KAY Andrea Dawn (The Conservative Party) 437 ELECTED
STEPHENSON Joy (Labour Party) 218
Turnout: 38.10%
PILLING Ward (1 seat)
1x Conservatives hold
LEIGH Adam Michael (The Conservative Party) 318 Elected
RUSHFORTH Bob (Independent Party) 277
BEAVERS Rachel (Labour Party) 147
Turnout: 35.72%
PREESALL Ward (3 seats)
Independent x3
RIMMER Claire Louise (Independent Party) 1,010 Elected
RUSHFORTH Collette (Independent Party) 938 Elected
SORENSON Ashley (Independent Party) 636 Elected
ORME Philip Kevin (The Conservative Party) 590
TAYLOR-ROYSTON Steven Cleve (The Conservative Party) 544
MOON Paul (The Conservative Party) 537
SHEWAN Ron (Labour Party) 318
Turnout: 39.8%
ROSSALL Ward, Fleetwood (3 seats)
GERRARD David (Independent)
MEEKINS Bernice Patricia (Conservative)
RAYNOR Cheryl Jane (Labour)
RAYNOR Robbie Andrew (Labour)
STEPHENSON Evelyn (Labour)
THEWLIS Frances Lilian (Conservative)
WILLIAMS Huw (Conservative)
STANAH ward, Thornton (2 seats)
Conservatives hold x2
LIVESEY Steven Robert (The Conservative Party) 774 Elected
MINTO Kenneth John (The Conservative Party) 671 Elected
RAWLINGS Eddie (Labour Party) 548
Turnout: 33.59%
TITHEBARN ward, Poulton (2 seats)
Conservative hold x2
BIRCH Colette (The Conservative Party) 601 Elected
MCKAY Lesley Ann (The Conservative Party) 577 Elected
GRATRIX Richard (Labour Party) 503
Turnout: 33.8%
VICTORIA and NORCROSS ward, Cleveleys (2 seats)
Conservatives hold x2
BAXTER Callum Ian (The Conservative Party) 693 Elected
VINCENT Michael John (The Conservative Party) 634 Elected
HARRISON Lauren (Labour Party) 504
MCCORD Dawn Iris (Labour Party) 465
Turnout: 33.53%
WYRESDALE
WALKER Charlotte Brieanne (Labour Party) 396 Elected
LEECH Jonny (The Conservative Party) 275
Turnout: 36.14%