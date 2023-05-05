All 50 of Wyre Council's seats were up for grabs across its wards at this year’s local elections – with either two or three candidates being elected in each, or in some wards just one seat.

Labour and the Conservatives, with the latter running the authority with a sizeable majority, put up candidates in all the seats for yesterday’s polls (Thursday May 4)

Before the polls began, there were 36 Conservative councillors, eight Labour members, three from Wyre Alliance, two from Wyre Residents and one independent.

The count is still continuing for the local elections in Wyre

As of today, there are now 30 Conservatives, 15 Labour members – almost doubling their number – and three independents.

Seats in Carleton, rural Wyresdale and others in Thornton and Cleveleys fell to Labour, while all three Preesall seats in Over Wyre were taken by independents, leaving the Conservatives with no councillors in what was, until recently, a safe constituency.

Two of those seats are now held by candidates specifically fighting against controversial plans to build a quarry in Preesall.

However, the Conservative did have some successes, notably gaining two seats in Fleetwood’s Rossall ward, while retaining potentially marginal seats such as Marsh Mill and Pheasants Wood in Thornton and Cleveleys Park.

The polls in Fleetwood’s Warren ward were re-scheduled to a later date following the sad death of independent councillor Brian Crawford.

Coun Michael Vincent, leader of Wyre’s Conservatives and leader of Wyre Council, took some comfort as the party’s results improved over the course of the afternoon after a string of early setbacks.

He said: “I think that the national party will heed the warnings that have been sent out across the country but in Wyre things could have been worse and the fact that we still have overall control of the council means we still have a mandate, albeit not the one we would have ideally wanted.

“The gains we have made in Rossall were outstanding, as were our successes in Thornton and Cleveleys where some thought we might lose seats.

"Of course there are disappointments, particulatly in Carleton and Preesall, where there were specific issues, but we will work hard for the constituents and look to win those seats back.”

Coun Rob Fail, leader of Wyre’ Labour group, said: “I am grateful that the residents of Jubilee have given me the opportunity to represent them once again and I thank them for their support.

As Leader of Wyre Labour Group I’m delighted we have re-taken seats lost in 2019, and won new seats as well.

“There’s no single reason for the result but clearly 13 years of needless austerity and resulting cuts to local services has been a factor, as has a rudderless and chaotic Tory Government who in its final death throes have overseen the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

“And locally, I think Wyre Labour have worked hard and run a very positive campaign, providing a vison of hope for Wyre residents and a better future for all.”

The results for the Wyre Council elections were:

BOURNE ward, Thornton (3 seats)

Labour gain 2x

WELLS Victoria (Labour Party) 604 Elected

SWATTON Harry (Labour Party) 582 Elected

HIGGINSON Kevin (Labour Party) 581 Elected

BALLARD Howard John (The Conservative Party) 500

ECCLES Jack Anthony (The Conservative Party) 461

WYERS-ROEBUCK Thomas Robert (The Conservative Party) 453

T urnout: 25.08%

BRECK ward, Poulton (2 seats)

Conservatives hold x 2

LE MARINEL Peter (The Conservative Party) 471 Elected

PRESTON Jane (The Conservative Party) 463 Elected

CALVER Thomas Stephen Robert (Labour Party) 418

HAZLEWOOD Sean (Labour Party) 404

GIBSON Peter James (Independent) 259

Turnout: 32.67

BROCK with CATTERALL ward (2 seats)

Conservatives hold x2

SWIFT David (The Conservative Party) 595 Elected

BOLTON Daniel James (The Conservative Party) 696 Elected

BONSER Oliver James (Labour Party) 544

Turnout: 32.82%

CALDER Ward (1 seat)

Conservatives hold x1

IBISON John (The Conservative Party) 386 Elected

HEATON-BENTLEY Michelle (Labour Party) 320

Turnout: 36%

CARLETON Ward (2 seats)

Labour gain x2

WALKER Andrew James (Labour Party) 725 Elected

FIELDING Stuart James (Labour Party) 696 Elected

TOWNSEND Christina McKenzie (The Conservative Party) 608

LYONS-WALKER Andrew Paul (The Conservative Party) 538

EAVES Adele (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom) 99

Turnout: 39.85%

CLEVELEYS PARK ward (2 seats)

AMOS Ian John (The Conservative Party) 705 Elected

RENDELL Richard Anthony (The Conservative Party) 699 Elected

AUDLEY Carol Anne (Labour Party) 567

ANDERTON Marge (Labour Party) 500

HINCHCLIFFE Craig (Liberal Democrats) 109

MCNEAL Cate (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom) 77

Turnout: 38.66%

GARSTANG ward (3 seats)

Conservatives hold x3

ATKINS Lady Dulcie Mary (The Conservative Party) 1065 Elected

COLLINSON Elizabeth Alice (The Conservative Party) 1050 Elected

ATKINS Sir Robert James (The Conservative Party) 923 Elected

GALE David William (Labour Party) 787

MOORE John Stephen (Labour Party) 735

MEEKS Luke John (Green Party) 702

Turnout: 36.78%

GREAT ECCLESTON ward (2 seats)

Conservatives hold x2

CATTERALL Susan Margaret (The Conservative Party) 758 Elected

CARTRIDGE Peter (The Conservative Party) 711 Elected

HOGARTH Dianne Jane (Green Party) 372

HALEY Patrick Alexander (Labour Party) 361

Turnout: 34.32%

HAMBLETON AND STALMINE ward (2 seats)

Conservatives hold x 2

ROBINSON Julie Ann (The Conservative Party) 693 Elected

BOWEN Lynne Christine (The Conservative Party) 629 Elected

FIELDING Helen (Labour Party) 374

MEAD-MASON Barbara Ann (Green Party) 265

BELL-FAIRCLOUGH John (Independent) 203

Turnout: 32.73%

HARDHORN WITH HIGHCROSS ward, Poulton (3 seats)

Conservatives hold x3

BRIDGE Simon John (The Conservative Party) 1097 Elected

BERRY Roger (The Conservative Party) 1028 Elected

NICHOLLS Steve (The Conservative Party) 886 Elected

CALVER Melanie Jane (Labour Party) 767

LANG Jackie (Alliance for Freedom and Democracy) 307

Turnout: 35.86%

JUBILEE ward, Cleveleys (2 seats)

Labour gain x1

FAIL Rob (Labour Party) 598 Elected

MARTIN Wayne (Labour Party) 544 Elected

FAULKNER Scott (The Conservative Party) 537

PORTER Scott David Andrew (The Conservative Party) 486

MARSH MILL ward, Thornton (3 seats)

Conservatives hold x3

HIGGS David James (The Conservative Party) 902 Elected

ELLISON Paul Robert (The Conservative Party) 900 Elected

JACKSON Henry (The Conservative Party) 805 Elected

SMITH Peter (Labour Party) 659

JACKSON William (Labour Party) 616

TAYLOR Jason (Labour Party) 594

Turnout: 33.65%

MOUNT ward, Fleetwood (2 seats)

Labour hold x2

STEPHENSON Carole Ann (Labour Party) 555 Elected

STIRZAKER Mary Juliet (Labour Party) 488 Elected

SMITH Sadie (The Conservative Party) 273

ASHTON Timothy Maxwell (The Conservative Party) 263

Turnout: 22.45%

PARK ward, Fleetwood (2 seats)

Labour hold x2

BEAVERS Lorraine (Labour Party) 504 Elected

SMITH Christine (Labour Party) 451 Elected

NORTHWOOD Geraldine Ann (The Conservative Party) 275

HUNT Susan Ann (The Conservative Party) 188

Turnout: 23.53%

PHAROS ward, Fleetwood (2 seats)

Labour gain x 2

DUFFY Ruth (Labour Party) 444 Elected

MOLINER Michelle (Labour Party) 376 Elected

SHAW David Charles (The Conservative Party) 200

VINCENT Matthew (The Conservative Party) 173

PICKTON Michael John (Green Party) 108

Turnout: 21.35%

PHEASANT’S WOOD ward (1 seat)

1xConservatives hold

KAY Andrea Dawn (The Conservative Party) 437 ELECTED

STEPHENSON Joy (Labour Party) 218

Turnout: 38.10%

PILLING Ward (1 seat)

1x Conservatives hold

LEIGH Adam Michael (The Conservative Party) 318 Elected

RUSHFORTH Bob (Independent Party) 277

BEAVERS Rachel (Labour Party) 147

Turnout: 35.72%

PREESALL Ward (3 seats)

Independent x3

RIMMER Claire Louise (Independent Party) 1,010 Elected

RUSHFORTH Collette (Independent Party) 938 Elected

SORENSON Ashley (Independent Party) 636 Elected

ORME Philip Kevin (The Conservative Party) 590

TAYLOR-ROYSTON Steven Cleve (The Conservative Party) 544

MOON Paul (The Conservative Party) 537

SHEWAN Ron (Labour Party) 318

Turnout: 39.8%

ROSSALL Ward, Fleetwood (3 seats)

Conservative gain x2

RAYNOR Cheryl Jane (Labour Party) 523 Elected

MEEKINS Bernice Patricia (The Conservative Party) 493 Elected

THEWLIS Frances Liliane (The Conservative Party) 481 Elected

STEPHENSON Evelyn (Labour Party) 460

RAYNOR Robbie Andrew (Labour Party) 455

WILLIAMS Huw (The Conservative Party) 445

GERRARD David (Independent Party) 250

Turnout: 27.87%

STANAH ward, Thornton (2 seats)

Conservatives hold x2

LIVESEY Steven Robert (The Conservative Party) 774 Elected

MINTO Kenneth John (The Conservative Party) 671 Elected

RAWLINGS Eddie (Labour Party) 548

Turnout: 33.59%

TITHEBARN ward, Poulton (2 seats)

Conservative hold x2

BIRCH Colette (The Conservative Party) 601 Elected

MCKAY Lesley Ann (The Conservative Party) 577 Elected

GRATRIX Richard (Labour Party) 503

Turnout: 33.8%

VICTORIA and NORCROSS ward, Cleveleys (2 seats)

Conservatives hold x2

BAXTER Callum Ian (The Conservative Party) 693 Elected

VINCENT Michael John (The Conservative Party) 634 Elected

HARRISON Lauren (Labour Party) 504

MCCORD Dawn Iris (Labour Party) 465

Turnout: 33.53%

WYRESDALE (1 seat)

WALKER Charlotte Brieanne (Labour Party) 396 Elected

LEECH Jonny (The Conservative Party) 275