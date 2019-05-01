Who will you vote for on polling day in Blackpool?

Voters go to the polls tomorrow as all 42 council seats in Blackpool are up for grabs.

The economy, public transport, climate change and even football are among the issues prospective councillors are basing their campaigns on.

Labour is seeking to retain control of the town hall, where it currently holds 26 seats, while the Conservatives have 12 seats.

Three seats are held by the Blackpool Residents' Group, made up of former Labour councillors who have split from the party, while there is one non-aligned independent who is a former Tory councillor.

Labour

Votes are counted at a previous election in Blackpool

Safety, better internet connections, investment in housing and keeping libraries open are among the main points of Labour's manifesto.

It is proposing to fund two dedicated police officers to work in the town centre who will focus on tackling anti-social behaviour.

The party is also proposing a number of measures to boost the town's economy,

These include diversifying job opportunities including through enabling investment in the Winter Gardens, new hotels and the development of the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

Parties are fighting for control of Blackpool Town Hall

Other proposals include abolishing library fines and continuing the free breakfast scheme in primary schools.

Conservatives

The Conservatives have put together a number of pledges including providing a new bus station and bringing back passenger flights to Blackpool Airport.

The party also wants to build a new tip in the south of Blackpool to tackle the £500,000 annual cost of fly tipping to the council.

It says it will abolish the £35 annual charge for collecting garden waste, and freeze or lower council tax.

The Tories are also seeking to bring council housing back under the direct control of the council which they say will create savings, to be passed back to tenants "in better rent reviews and maintenance."

Liberal Democrats

Blackpool's Liberal Democrats are calling for a return to committee-style decision-making at the town hall as part of their local election manifesto.

The party says the current cabinet system, which sees key decisions made by senior councillors, "puts far too much power in too few hands".

The manifesto adds: "The majority of councillors have little or no input into

decision making.

"This we would argue is how mistakes are made. The committee system allows councillors to have a say and put forward alternatives before a decision is made."

Other issues raised by the party include the impact of the Talbot Road tram extension on businesses, the council's level of borrowing. and air quality in the resort.

The manifesto calls for "a common sense approach" to resolving problems and warns "what we need in politics today is to find ways to resolve issues by working together, to reach a consensus on away forward for the good of the town."

The Green Party

Tackling climate change is the main focus of Green Party candidates contesting local election seats in Blackpool.

Six members are representing the party as voters go to the polls on May 2.

A spokesperson for the Greens said: "Although we are strongly committed to highlighting the dangers of climate change, we have other concerns.

"We need to be tackling child poverty, cuts to school budgets and the general decline of our high streets for a start."

An online petition has been created calling for a debate on climate change at a future full meeting of Blackpool Council.

It is asking the council to pledge to make Blackpool carbon neutral by 2030 "taking into account both production and consumption emmissions".

The Green Party wants resources to be committed "to address this emergency and to develop appropriate policies to tackle climate change and meet the climate crisis head on."

It also wants the council to work with residents and organisations to produce a zero-carbon plan which would benefit the community.

Independents

A father and son are among eight candidates standing in Blackpool's local elections who are not affiliated to one of the main parties.

Spencer Shackleton and his 18-year-old son David are contesting Waterloo Ward in South Shore as independents.

And they are hoping disillusionment over Brexit could help win them votes.

Spencer, who has previously belonged to both the Labour party and UKIP, said: "People are disgruntled over the way the two big parties have handled Brexit, especially here in Blackpool where the majority voted to leave Europe.

"On the doorstep, many people are telling us they are not going to vote. But when we say we're independent, they start to take notice and ask questions."

David, a student at Blackpool and the Fylde College, is one of the youngest candidates, having only just become eligible to vote for the first time.

Other independent candidates include current Mayor and Mayoress Debbie and Gary Coleman who have split from Labour, Steven Bate in Bispham Ward, and Blackpool Supporters Trust committee member Andy Higgins.

Former Conservative councillors Peter and Maxine Callow are standing under no affiliation in Norbreck Ward after being de-selected by their party.