WATCH: Poignant film highlights the need to foster brothers and sisters

An emotive film produced to encourage more people to come forward and foster siblings will take pride of place in a regional campaign this month.

The campaign will focus on the three-minute film Giants, which tells the story of Jack and Ellie, siblings who want to stay together in foster care.

Poignant film highlights the need to foster brothers and sisters

Lancashire County Coun Susie Charles, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, said: “This short film really demonstrates the importance of keeping brothers and sisters together.

“We realise that when people first start to consider being a foster carer, they don’t usually envisage fostering two or more children. But I’m hoping that we can encourage people to at least think it over.

The regional campaign will be promoted in many other ways over the next few weeks including an advert on ITV, and on social media channels.