A vision to protect Marton Moss from over-development has been approved by the council – and could lead to the restoration of a historic farmhouse.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

But first the neighbourhood plan must go to a referendum of residents living in the area, with a date set for October 5 this year.

If more than half of respondents agree, the neighbourhood plan will be formally adopted by the council and help shape future development of the semi rural area, which was once at the heart of Blackpool’s market gardening trade.

Elements of the plan include restricting house building to between 71 and 81 properties on 21 allocated plots in order to prevent large scale housing development.

Midgeland Farm could be partially restoredMidgeland Farm could be partially restored
It is also hoped to partially restore Midgeland Farm, which is locally listed and stands on a former landfill site just off Midgeland Road, for community use.

The farm has been in local authority ownership since 1968, and the Marton Moss Neighbourhood Forum has agreed with the council “measures to retain, as far as reasonably practicable, the structure of the farmhouse, stable, barn and early shippons (cow barns), will be supported.”

The neighbourhood plan has also now been scrutinised by independent examiner Andrew Mead who suggested six amendments which have been agreed by the council.

These include providing more flexible guidance to housing developers and an upper limit on housing numbers permitted on each site.

Marton MossMarton Moss
In his report Mr Mead said this was “to help guard against inappropriate and excessive development within whole plots, and would assist in protecting thedistinctive character of Marton Moss.”

He praised the work of the Marton Moss Neighbourhood Forum in producing the plan, which he concluded “should enable the attractive character and appearance of Marton Moss to be maintained whilst enabling sustainable development to proceed.”

Community volunteers have been working on a blueprint for the area after the Marton Moss Neighbourhood Forum was set up in 2019 in response to fears Blackpool’s semi-rural hinterland was in danger of becoming over-developed.

While housing allocation has been at the forefront, issues including maintaining footpaths and bridleways, and preserving green space have also been considered.

It has taken three years to draft the plan, with support from consultants and the council. The council’s costs of £20,000 to support the process can be claimed back from the government.

