Vacancy at Fleetwood Town Council after councillor steps down

There is a vacancy on Fleetwood Town Council after Park ward representative, Coun Michael Conn, stood down.

Coun Conn, who joined the council in October 2018, left the post due to other commitments.

The Town Council posted a formal notice about the vacancy on its website on October 8 and the 14 day period for a possible by-election, which would need 10 electors to call for such a poll, has now passed.

This means the post will be filled by the co-option process, which would see council members vote for the applicant of their choice at a forthcoming public council meeting.

Any candidates can pick up a form at the Fleetwood Town Council office on 122 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.

Michael Conn has resigned from Fleetwood Town Council

Coun Mary Stirzaker, Fleetwood Town council chairman, said: “Co-option saves the council £8,000 which is money that can bve re-invested on Fleetwood projects."