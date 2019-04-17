Town council chairman thanks Fleetwood residents

A Fleetwood councillor has thanked the people of the town for their support for the town’s council over the past 10 years, as he prepares to step down from his post.

Coun Terry Rogers was a founding member of Fleetwood Town Council when it was formed 10 years ago, and has been the council’s chairman for the last eight years.

He will not be contesting the forthcoming elections next month.

Coun Rogers, 59, of Langwood Court, said he is leaving to spend more time with his family.

The former Labour member, who later became independent, said: “I think that over the last decade the town council has been good for the town and I’ve been proud to be a part of it.

“The council has financially supported lots of local organisations and causes, too many to mention, and provided vital support for Tram Sunday and Fleetwood Carnival.

“The town council played a crucial role in saving Fleetwood Museum, which was only made possible thanks to the support of the Fleetwood people, via the precept payments, and I would like to thank them.”

Coun Rogers was also a Wyre council member for three years, from 2011 to 2014, and served as Wyre’s deputy mayor.

Also stepping down from the town council will be councillors Emma Anderton, Mike Barrowclough, Billy Glasgow, Rita Hewitt, Evelyn Stephenson, Norah Stuchfield and Paul Tilling.

Couns Anderton and Barrowclough are also stepping down from Wyre, as are Couns Ruth and Ian Duffy.