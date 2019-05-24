Top jobs confirmed for Simon and Maxine as Blackpool's new town hall set up approved

Coun Simon Blackburn has been formally re-elected as leader of Blackpool Council following this month's local elections.

Labour councillors voted in favour of the appointment at the annual meeting of the council following the mayor-making ceremony.

Coun Maxine Callow

Conservative councillors, who had boycotted the mayoral ceremony in a row over procedural changes, returned to the chamber for the decision-making part of the meeting.

The council has also agreed to tighten up its scrutiny process by creating a scrutiny leadership board which will be chaired by independently aligned Coun Maxine Callow.

The move was recommended following a review of the process last year by North West Employers, which supports local authorities in the North West in relation to the way they provide public services.

A report to full council says: "It is considered that to further endorse the role of scrutiny, Coun Mrs Maxine Callow be appointed chair of this board, as she has significant experience of undertaking scrutiny and has also served on the executive.

"The chair will report to council twice a year on progress made and value added by the scrutiny function and it is recommended be allowed to attend and speak, but not vote at any scrutiny committee or panel meeting, in accordance with the role."

Councillors also agreed the make-up of each committee for the coming year, with membership based on the new political balance following the elections.

The council is now made up of 23 Labour councillors, 15 Conservative, two independents and two non-aligned independents.

It was also agreed to hold a special meeting at which former councillor Kath Rowson will be appointed an alderman of the borough in recognition of 20 years service representing Ingthorpe ward.