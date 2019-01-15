Tonight's Brexit vote: how your MP voted

Here's how your local MP voted in tonight's Brexit vote:
MPs rejected Theresa May's Brexit plans by an emphatic 432 votes to 202 in a historic vote which has thrown the future of her administration and the nature of the UK's EU withdrawal into doubt.
The humiliating rebuff was delivered in the House of Commons just moments after the Prime Minister made a last-ditch appeal for MPs to back the Withdrawal Agreement which she sealed with Brussels in November after almost two years of negotiation.
The 118 Conservative rebels included fervent Brexiteers like Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg and former Brexit secretaries David Davis and Dominic Raab, as well as Remainers Anna Soubry and Dominic Grieve.
The 230-vote margin of defeat was by far the worst suffered by any Government in a meaningful division since at least the First World War and in normal circumstances would be enough to force a Prime Minister from office.
But Mrs May made clear she intends to stay on, setting out plans for talks with senior parliamentarians from parties across the Commons in the hope of finding "genuinely negotiable" solutions which she can take to Brussels.
Lisa Nandy, Wigan, Lab, AGAINST
Yvonne Fovargue, Makerfield , Lab, AGAINST
Jo Platt Leigh, Lab, AGAINST
Chris Green, Bolton West, Con, AGAINST
Nigel Evans Ribble Valley, Con, AGAINST
Mark Hendrick, Preston, Lab, AGAINST
Ben Wallace Preston North, Con, FOR
Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Chorley, Deputy Speaker, did not vote
Seema Kennedy, S Ribble, Con, FOR
Rosie Cooper West Lancs, Lab, AGAINST
Gordon Marsden, Blackpool S, Lab, AGAINST
Paul Maynard, Blackpool S, Con, FOR
Cat Smith, Lancaster and Fleetwood, Lab, AGAINST
Mark Menzies, Fylde, Con, FOR
David Morris, Morecambe, Con, FOR