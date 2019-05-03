'Tommy Robinson' milkshake thrower says his hand "slipped"

The man who threw a milkshake over far right activist 'Tommy Robinson' yesterday claims the milkshake slipped out of his hand.

Danyal Mahmud, 23, from Blackburn, says that in the moments before the incident in Warrington town centre - which was caught on camera - he was approached by Robinson as he made his way home.

Robinson appears to throw several punches after Mahmud throws the milkshake.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, was canvassing in the area as part of his campaign to become the MEP for the North West in upcoming EU elections.

READ MORE >>> European Election Campaign: North West MEP Candidate, 'Tommy Robinson', has milkshake thrown over him



Mahmud told Asian Image that Robinson "just kept talking to me. I kept moving location. I was the only Asian guy there."

He claims that the former English Defence League leader kept following him despite being told he did not wish to speak to him.

Mahmud says his hand "slipped".

"I just got annoyed with him," Mahmud said.

At this point, Mahmud claims "a milkshake 'slipped' out of my hand."

"I had no intention of doing anything or reacting in any way, but he kept talking."

Moments later Robinson's supporters surrounded Mahmud and the candidate appeared to throw several punches at him.

Mahmud says Robinson approached him as he was heading home from work.

Police broke up the altercation, and it is understood that Robinson made an allegation of assault against Mahmud.