This is the moment when a Muslim community leader spoke to 'Tommy Robinson' in Blackpool

The man met Robinson after his rally in Blackpool.

This is the moment when Nadeem Ashfaq, an interfaith leader from Preston, approached Robinson to talk about Islam on Monday evening.

Robinson had held a rally in Blackpool as part of his campaign to be the North West's MEP in upcoming European elections.

During the encounter, which was filmed by one of Ashfaq's associates, he asks the former EDL leader: "Why don't you sit down with us, whenever you're free?"

Robinson says: "I'm coming to Preston."

Then Ashfaq, a founding member of the Muslim charity "The Light Foundation", invites Robinson to visit their headquarters: "Come down, we'll have a coffee, and we'll see how we can work together."

Later in the video, Ashfaq explains that "because I'm a Brit, and I love this country," he works with Islam groups to counter extremist rhetoric.

"That's part of our challenge, we're trying to reeducate the Muslim community - a lot of extremism is competing against our religion, and against being British."

The two men shook hands and agreed to a meeting in Preston later this month.

In a Facebook post after the encounter, Ashfaq said that Robinson "has kindly accepted our invitation for a peaceful and respectful meeting, where we can explore common issues that affect us all."

"May this dialogue be a source of Peace for the benefit of Humanity."