This is Cuadrilla's statement following the latest tremor in Lancashire

Shale gas exploration company Cuadrilla has released the following statement today (Monday, August 26, 2019) following the biggest micro seismic event since drilling restarted earlier this month.

Here is Cuadrilla's statement in full (A further statement is expected later today):

We’re aware of a seismic event at 8.30am.

We can confirm that no hydraulic fracturing was being carried out at the time and none has been carried out over the weekend.

We are investigating alongside regulators. Updated information will be posted here as soon as it is known.