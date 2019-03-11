These are the jobs on offer at Blackpool Council right now

These are the 15 jobs on offer at Blackpool Council right now

Blackpool Council has a multitude of positions currently up for grabs, so whether you are looking for a change in direction or for something a little bit different, there’s plenty to choose from.

You can find out more about the positions listed here on the Blackpool Council website.

Supporting people aged 18-65 years with mental health issues who reside in Blackpool. Salary: 18,870

1. Support Worker (Casual)

NVQ level 3 qualified Motor Mechanic to join a very busy Workshop. Experience working on various vehicles from cars to a HGVs and plant machinery essential.'Salary: 23,866

2. Motor Mechanic (Permanent)

Part time team administrator to support the work of the 4 Social Work Teams.'Salary: 18,870

3. Team Administrator (Permanent)

Responsible for carrying out food hygiene and food standards inspections, communicable disease control, and complaint investigation. Salary: 21,074

4. Public Protection Assistant (Food Hygiene) (Permanent)

Page 1 of 4