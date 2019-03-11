These are the 15 jobs on offer at Blackpool Council right now

You can find out more about the positions listed here on the Blackpool Council website.

1. Support Worker (Casual) Supporting people aged 18-65 years with mental health issues who reside in Blackpool. Salary: 18,870 other Buy a Photo

2. Motor Mechanic (Permanent) NVQ level 3 qualified Motor Mechanic to join a very busy Workshop. Experience working on various vehicles from cars to a HGVs and plant machinery essential.'Salary: 23,866 other Buy a Photo

3. Team Administrator (Permanent) Part time team administrator to support the work of the 4 Social Work Teams.'Salary: 18,870 other Buy a Photo

4. Public Protection Assistant (Food Hygiene) (Permanent) Responsible for carrying out food hygiene and food standards inspections, communicable disease control, and complaint investigation. Salary: 21,074 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more