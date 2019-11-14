The North Poll election podcast: how will a Brexit Party electoral pact affect the North?

The North Poll is the podcast that gets to the heart of issues impacting the North of England in the build-up to the general election.

Join political journalists from across the North as they debate the issues, unpack the campaign trail twists and turns, and consider what the North really needs from Westminster, ahead of December 12.

In the second episode of The North Poll, Liverpool Echo political editor Liam Thorpe is joined by Business Live Editor Alistair Houghton, Lancashire Evening Post democracy reporter Paul Faulkner and Jennifer Williams, political editor of the Manchester Evening News.

This week they discuss Brexit Party pacts, how the main parties reacted to (or failed to react to) the flooding, HS2 and whether there will be a Remain alliance.

Listen to episode two, 'Mopping Up', here.

The North Poll is a Laudable production, featuring titles including The Yorkshire Post, the Lancashire Evening Post, the Manchester Evening News and the Liverpool Echo.

Get The North Poll from wherever you get your podcasts, or you can download the Entale app on iOS for exclusive immersive content to accompany this podcast, including pictures, maps and graphics.

You can listen to last week's episode, 'Winter Is Coming' here.