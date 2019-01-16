The improvements Oftsed has ordered Blackpool Council to make after inadequate rating

Blackpool Council bosses have been ordered to make improvements after the authority's children's services were given the worst possible Ofsted rating
Blackpool Council bosses have been ordered to make improvements after the authority's children's services were given the worst possible Ofsted rating

A series of failings have been found within Blackpool's children's social services, which have been giving the worst possible rating by Ofsted.

Inspectors have ordered a list of improvements that must be made to protect vulnerable youngsters.

They include:

> A better response to risk particularly in relation to long-standing concerns of chronic neglect

> Improvements in the recording of decisions and the quality of social work assessments

> More recognition of the vulnerabilities of children at risk of exploitation, including young people who are homeless

> More effective working with partners, such as the police and NHS

> Better training of social workers in preparation for court proceedings

> Improving the quality of personal education plans, and increasing support for those leaving care

READ MORE: Damning Ofsted report rates Blackpool children's social services inadequate AGAIN

What is Blackpool Council doing to tackle the problems?

Town hall bosses have outlines a series of measures being taken to improve the council's children's social services.

READ MORE: I won't quit: Council leader's defiant stance after Blackpool Council's damning Ofsted report

They said:

> A Children’s Commissioner will be appointed to work intensively with the council for three months. This will pull together various elements to create a fast-paced 12 week improvement plan.

> An Improvement Board, to include the council leader, will be set up.

> A new head of service has been appointed who is experienced in safeguarding.

> There will be a focus on stronger working with partners, including the police and NHS.

> Initiatives to tackle inequality will continue, including the Better Start early years intervention programme and the Head Start project providing mental health resilience training for young people.

> Work to boost aspirations of young people will include a campaign about the availability of apprenticeships in the town.

> Staff will work with schools to offer more vocational-based education.

> A new school at Mereside will provide education for children with particular emotional needs who currently have to travel outside the borough for lessons.