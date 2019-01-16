The improvements Oftsed has ordered Blackpool Council to make after inadequate rating

A series of failings have been found within Blackpool's children's social services, which have been giving the worst possible rating by Ofsted.

Inspectors have ordered a list of improvements that must be made to protect vulnerable youngsters.

They include:

> A better response to risk particularly in relation to long-standing concerns of chronic neglect

> Improvements in the recording of decisions and the quality of social work assessments

> More recognition of the vulnerabilities of children at risk of exploitation, including young people who are homeless

> More effective working with partners, such as the police and NHS

> Better training of social workers in preparation for court proceedings

> Improving the quality of personal education plans, and increasing support for those leaving care

READ MORE: Damning Ofsted report rates Blackpool children's social services inadequate AGAIN

What is Blackpool Council doing to tackle the problems?

Town hall bosses have outlines a series of measures being taken to improve the council's children's social services.

READ MORE: I won't quit: Council leader's defiant stance after Blackpool Council's damning Ofsted report

They said:

> A Children’s Commissioner will be appointed to work intensively with the council for three months. This will pull together various elements to create a fast-paced 12 week improvement plan.

> An Improvement Board, to include the council leader, will be set up.

> A new head of service has been appointed who is experienced in safeguarding.

> There will be a focus on stronger working with partners, including the police and NHS.

> Initiatives to tackle inequality will continue, including the Better Start early years intervention programme and the Head Start project providing mental health resilience training for young people.

> Work to boost aspirations of young people will include a campaign about the availability of apprenticeships in the town.

> Staff will work with schools to offer more vocational-based education.

> A new school at Mereside will provide education for children with particular emotional needs who currently have to travel outside the borough for lessons.