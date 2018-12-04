Street lights dim plan for Blackpool to be revealed

The war on climate change is being waged in Blackpool – and the council has revealed its battleplan.

It comes after the Sustainability, Energy and Water Strategy 2018 to 2024 warned the town must play a role in the national drive to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 80 per cent by 2050.

The Sandcastle is the councils biggest water user, a report said

Options include dimming street lights to save electricity, installing solar wind farms on the roofs of council buildings, and using more energy efficient LED lights.

The potential role of fracking as an energy source is also considered in the report, although it adds “any environmental impact will be carefully considered.”

Coun Fred Jackson, cabinet member for environmental services and highways, said in a statement with the report: “This is an ambitious strategy that invests in the future of Blackpool and puts our planet and sustainability at the heart of council decisions.”

READ MORE: Environment news



He said the council will be central to encouraging “sustainable practices not only across the borough, but across the Fylde and Lancashire, and it is committed to meeting that challenge.”

Coun Jackson added: “Blackpool is well placed to develop new specialisms in these fields and, in order to protect and maintain the visitor economy from climate change within our region, we must learn to change with it.”

Analysis of current energy and water consumption showed the Sandcastle Water Park is one of the biggest single users, accounting for 31 per cent of the council’s annual gas consumption.

Ways of using recycled and alternative water supplies, such as rainwater harvesting, will be explored, as will the use of green energy.

The report also said Blackpool, which recently opened an Energy College in Squires Gate Lane, South Shore is well-placed to become a specialist hub for more sustainable energy industries.

It says: “All across the Fylde coast developments are taking place in areas such as nuclear, wind and gas power, with further potential offered by other renewable energy sectors such as tidal power to aid the local economy.” The report will go before the council’s executive next Monday.