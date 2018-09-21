Scott Benton selected as Conservative candidate for Blackpool South

Scott Benton has been selected as the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Blackpool South.

The 31 year-old, who works as a Parliamentary Assistant for Calder Valley MP Craig Whitaker, has previously served as a councillor on Calderdale Council.

Scott, who has links to Blackpool, said if elected he would push for more investment in the local economy and work with the Government to deliver on Brexit

He said: “If elected I promise to hit the ground running to help deliver on key issues across Blackpool. Tourism is such a major factor driving the economy here I would work with the Government to provide additional support to the industry.

“I would also ensure that the planned improvements on the Northern Rail services are delivered as part of the new franchises, fight to bring crime rates down and help to improve education across the constituency."