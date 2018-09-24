REVEALED: Work on new multi-million pound Blackpool attraction to start by 2020

Work to build a new multi-million pound attraction in the heart of Blackpool could begin in early 2020, it has been revealed.

Blackpool Council has been in talks with an un-named investor since 2016 over proposals to bring a large-scale attraction to the Central Leisure Quarter currently occupied by Central Car Park.

READ MORE>>> Blackpool's regeneration in 2018

It hopes to announce full details of the scheme by the end of this year. Council leader Coun Simon Blackburn said in his report to full council: “The current proposals would see a phased redevelopment of the site, with a potential commencement in early 2020.

“At present the detail of the proposals remain confidential under the current terms of the agreement with the developer while it is the subject of negotiation and amendment.

“The council, however, is hoping to be in a position to make a formal announcement regarding the proposals before the end of the year.”

He added recent discussions had seen “significant progress being made on the specific nature of the proposals.”

Coun Blackburn added: “There have been some exciting recent revisions to the proposed scheme, with the developer now working towards firming up the detail for the scheme before presenting a comprehensive masterplan for the whole site this autumn.

“Negotiations commenced in early August with the developer’s solicitors and the council’s advisors around proposals for ‘heads of terms’ for the site and to discuss the basis for a potential land agreement. Subject to these negotiations, the council and the developer are looking to finalise legal agreements as soon as practicable and present them to the executive for approval later this year.”

As part of the redevelopment the council is poised to take possession of the police station building, which it has owned since 2016, following the relocation of officers to a new police station on Clifton Road in Marton.

An exclusivity deal was signed with the developer in November 2016 following a visit by council leaders to the IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) conference in Orlando, Florida.