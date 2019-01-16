No confidence motion in Theresa May is voted down

The House of Commons has voted down a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May tonight.

The Government won the vote by 325 votes to 306.

That means Mrs May will carry on as Prime Minister and the motion of no confidence was lost.

Mrs May said she would now work with the house to reach an agreement but Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told the Commons the government must remove the prospect of a no-deal Brexit from the table.

The Prime Minister told MPs that the Government would continue to work to increase "prosperity, guarantee our security and to strengthen our union" after successful defending a no confidence motion.

She said: "I do not take this responsibility lightly and my Government will continue its work to increase our prosperity, guarantee our security and to strengthen our union.

"We will also continue to work to deliver on the solemn promise we made to the people of this country to deliver on the result of the referendum and leave the European Union."

But Mr Corbyn said: "Last night the House rejected the Government's deal emphatically.

"A week ago the House voted to condemn the idea of a no-deal Brexit.

"Before there can be any positive discussions about the way forward, the Government must remove clearly once and for all the prospect of the catastrophe of a no-deal Brexit from the EU and all the chaos that would come as a result of that."

Ahead of the vote, Michael Gove praised the Prime Minister's "inspirational leadership" as he wound up the debate, and tore into Mr Corbyn.

The Environment Secretary listed off the ways in which the Conservative government was protecting our nation;s security, and contrasted that with the Labour leader.

He said: "While we are standing up for national security, what about Mr Corbyn? He wants to leave Nato, he wants to get rid of our nuclear deterrent.

"And recently he said in a speech, why do countries boast about the size of their armies? That is quite wrong, why don't we emulate Costa Rica, that has no army at all?

"No allies, no deterrent, no army, no way can this country ever allow that man to be our Prime Minister."

He was speaking after Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson finished off the speeches from the opposing side, where he said Tory MPs "know in their hearts that this Prime Minister is not capable of getting a deal through".

Mr Gove hit out, saying Mr Watson had failed to mention Mr Corbyn once, adding: "We have several things in common - we've both lost weight, him much more so. We're both friends of Israel - him much more so."

And to loud cheers from the Tory benches, he said: "And we both recognise that Mr Corbyn is about he worst possible person to lead the Labour Party."