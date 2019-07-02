Next Fleetwood Town Council meeting off due to delays over new clerk

A big response to a recruitment drive for a new Fleetwood Town Council clerk has led to the cancellation of the next council meeting.

The council launched its advertising campaign for a successor to town clerk Debra Thornton back in May but the exercise has taken longer then originally anticipated.

Mrs Thornton is leaving the role after almost three years to take up a new administrative post at Lancaster University.

There were almost 30 applicants for the paid part-time post, which has finally been whittled down to six prospective candidates who will be interviewed in the coming weeks.

The deadline for applicants has now closed.

But the delays have meant the successful candidate will not be ready for post in time for the council’s next meeting on Tuesday August 6, so the meeting has been cancelled.

Council chairman Coun Mary Stirzaker, said: “Debra has been an excellent clerk who has given everything to the post, and gone above and beyond for Fleetwood.

“So we obviously want to choose the right person to succeed her.

“The process has taken longer than we expected, because we had almost 30 candidates and we had to select the right ones for interview.

“Over the next few weeks the six final candidates will be interviewed and once we have chosen the one we want, they will spent a time working with Debra who will show them the ropes.

“The standard of these six is very high.”

The clerk plays a key role for the council, advising the organisation on its legal position, overseeing its administrative work and liaising with councillors.

It is hoped the new clerk can be in position by August and ready to fully take up the role in time for the council’s following meeting, on Tuesday September 17 at 7pm, which will be open to the public as usual.