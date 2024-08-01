New football facility agreed after go ahead for funding

By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 1st Aug 2024, 16:46 BST
Funding of £500,000 has been secured for more new sports facilities at Blackpool's Stanley Park.

The cash will be used to create a second 3G synthetic football pitch at the park, and includes a £250,000 contribution from the Football Foundation along with £250,000 of council funding.

The latter is section 106 agreement funding, which means it has been paid by developers towards community facilities as part of planning obligations.

Another 3G pitch was completed at the park in October last year following similar investment of £500,000 from the council and the Football Foundation.

A council report says: "Approval is needed in order to get the work completed by contractors and further delay would jeopardise Football Foundation funding. The scheme is needed to deliver required community facilities."

