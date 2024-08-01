New football facility agreed after go ahead for funding
The cash will be used to create a second 3G synthetic football pitch at the park, and includes a £250,000 contribution from the Football Foundation along with £250,000 of council funding.
The latter is section 106 agreement funding, which means it has been paid by developers towards community facilities as part of planning obligations.
Another 3G pitch was completed at the park in October last year following similar investment of £500,000 from the council and the Football Foundation.
A council report says: "Approval is needed in order to get the work completed by contractors and further delay would jeopardise Football Foundation funding. The scheme is needed to deliver required community facilities."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.