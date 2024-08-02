New 3G football pitch at Blackpool's Stanley Park after £500,000 funding agreed

By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 1st Aug 2024, 16:46 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 08:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Funding of £500,000 has been secured for more new sports facilities at Blackpool's Stanley Park.

The cash will be used to create a second 3G synthetic football pitch at the park, and includes a £250,000 contribution from the Football Foundation along with £250,000 of council funding.

The first pitch opened last October at Stanley Park (credit Blackpool Council)The first pitch opened last October at Stanley Park (credit Blackpool Council)
The first pitch opened last October at Stanley Park (credit Blackpool Council) | Blackpool Council

The latter is section 106 agreement funding, which means it has been paid by developers towards community facilities as part of planning obligations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another 3G pitch was completed at the park in October last year following similar investment of £500,000 from the council and the Football Foundation.

A council report says: "Approval is needed in order to get the work completed by contractors and further delay would jeopardise Football Foundation funding. The scheme is needed to deliver required community facilities."

Related topics:CouncilFootball FoundationWorkBlackpoolStanley Park

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.