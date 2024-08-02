Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Funding of £500,000 has been secured for more new sports facilities at Blackpool's Stanley Park.

The cash will be used to create a second 3G synthetic football pitch at the park, and includes a £250,000 contribution from the Football Foundation along with £250,000 of council funding.

The first pitch opened last October at Stanley Park (credit Blackpool Council) | Blackpool Council

The latter is section 106 agreement funding, which means it has been paid by developers towards community facilities as part of planning obligations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another 3G pitch was completed at the park in October last year following similar investment of £500,000 from the council and the Football Foundation.

A council report says: "Approval is needed in order to get the work completed by contractors and further delay would jeopardise Football Foundation funding. The scheme is needed to deliver required community facilities."