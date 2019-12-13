Menzies celebrates record victory in Fylde

Mark Menzies has retained the Fylde seat for the Conservatives with a substantially increased majority.

His fourth successive General Election victory in the constituency saw him clinch victory with 28,432 votes, 16,611 ahead of nearest rival Martin Mitchell of Labour.

It was Mr Menzies biggest majority yet and he also polled his highest ever share of the vote at 60.94 per cent.

He said: "I'm delighted and thanks to everyone who came out on what was a dreadful day for weather to vote for me.

" It's a tribute to the hard work of our party in the constituency over the last nine years and on what is looking like a very good night for the Conservative party, I look forward to getting down to work and getting Brexit done."