Megaphone protester chased away from Tommy Robinson rally in Blackpool with barrage of four-letter expletives

A protester with a megaphone was chased away from Tommy Robinson's Euro election campaign in Blackpool.

Around 100 supporters gathered in the shadow of the Sandcastle water park and across the road and tram tracks from the Pleasure Beach to hear what the controversial candidate had to say.

Opponents of Tommy Robinson in St John's Square, Blackpool

It passed off mainly peacefully, with no repeat of the 'milkshake' incident in Warrington last week which saw Robinson drenched by a dissenting spectator.

But a video of the event posted on social media showed one man, thought to be a Blackpool local, began to heckle the far-right activist with a loudhailer and was quickly chased away by Robinson's supporters and security team amid a barrage of four-letter words.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has served as political adviser to UKIP leader Gerald Batten since late last year and is a co-founder and former leader of the English Defence League.

Earlier in the day, hundreds turned out at an anti-fascist event hosted by deputy police and crime commissioner Chris Webb.