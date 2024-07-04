General Election 2024 updates as Lancashire voters cast their ballots
and live on Freeview channel 276
All will be settled in the next 24 hours when British voters cast their ballots at polling stations nationwide in the 2024 general election.
Polls opened at 7am and close at 10pm. Once the polls close, the votes will be counted and the MPs with the most votes in each constituency will be declared winners.
Results are expected by the early hours of Friday (July 5).
If a party wins a majority of seats, its leader becomes the Prime Minister, and the leader of the party with the second-highest number of MPs typically becomes the leader of the opposition.
Keir Starmer is the leader of the Labour Party, while current PM Rishi Sunak is leading the Conservative Party in the election.
If no party achieves a majority, a hung parliament will be announced. If this occurs, the largest party can choose to form a coalition with other parties.
In our Live Blog - you will see updates from our team of reporters at counts across the county including Preston, South Ribble, Chorley, Ribble Valley, Burnley, Pendle, Lancaster, Morecambe, Blackpool North, Blackpool South, Wyre and Blackburn with Darwen.
LIVE: General Election 2024
Key Events
- Who is in the running to be Lancaster's next MP?
- South Ribble election hopefuls quizzed by voters and make their pitch to the public
- Would-be MPs’ manifestos for Burnley, Padiham and Brierfiaeld
- 2024 General Election: Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield people grill would-be MPs about the NHS, Gaza, climate change and more
Best photos of dogs at polling stations across Lancashire
As millions of Brits head to the polls to vote on election day, pets are also playing their part in the occasion with #dogsatpollingstations once again trending on social media.
General Election: Can history-maker keep Burnley blue?
Local Democracy Reporter Bill Jacobs looked back on the Tories’ 2019 shock win, and whether they have any hope of holding this time round.
If Antony Higginbotham was shocked when he became Burnley’s first Conservative MP for more than a century in 2019, he will be absolutely flabbergasted if he keeps his seat.
But as the poster boy for Boris Johnson’s demolition of Labour ‘Red Wall’ of Northern constituencies he will have to do his very best in the current General Election campaign.
He is facing one of Sir Keir Starmer’s bright new Labour candidates in Oliver Ryan after gains in May’s local polls that showed a party getting its act together.
Mr Higginbotham’s only hope as he defends a slim 2019 majority of 1,352 lies in the Gaza rebellion that saw council leader Afraisiab Anwar and several others quit the party over the leadership’s stance on Gaza.
He is one of eight candidates for the slightly enlarged seat with two wards from neighbouring Pendle.
They include from Reform UK, the Workers Party of Britain and the Independents not forgetting 80-year-old Liberal Democrat Gordon Birtwistle who was the constituency’s MP from 2010 to 2015.
After July 4 Mr Higginbotham’s main consolation may be that if he puts up a decent showing there will be more fertile blue pastures awaiting him.
A party grateful for his historic victory almost five years will find him a much safer Tory seat which will assure him a much longer time sitting on the green House of Commons benches in the future.
The full list of candidates is: Gordon Birtwistle – Liberal Democrats; Mitchell Cryer – Independent; Rayyan Fiass – Independent; Antony Higginbotham – Conservative Party; Jack Launer – Green Party; Nathan McCollum – Reform UK; David Roper – Independent; and Oliver Ryan – Labour and Co-operative Party.
General Election: Can Tory veteran hold on in Ribble Valley?
Local Democracy Reporter Bill Jacobs looks at the new Ribble Valley constituency where changed boundaries could mean a change of MP.
Veteran Conservative Nigel Evans is hoping his three decades as an MP will just about get him back to Parliament despite the heavy redrawing of his once rock solid seat.
The loss of key Tory areas to the neighbouring new Pendle and Clitheroe constituency and unexpected Labour gains in last year’s local elections make his 18,439 in 2019 look unlikely to be repeated on the new boundaries on July 4.
His successful campaign to save Waddow Hall as an outdoor activity centre could be seen by some cynics as a last-ditch attempt to burnish his local campaigner credentials.
And by others as giving him something to do in charge of the charity running the former Girl Guiding UK hub when he loses his seat.
Mr Evans has been here before after he shockingly lost the constituency in 1991 after a highly unpleasant by-election campaign following the resignation of long-serving MP David Waddington only to regain it from the Liberal Democrats in the 1992 national poll as Labour started the surge towards Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide.
Now with part of Preston which were in the seat when he first represented it coming back the 66-year-old House of Commons deputy speaker is counting on being seen as ‘Mr dependable and familiar’.
He is also hoping his record as a long-term Euro-sceptic despite party warnings it would damage his chances of party advancement will help fend of the Reform UK threat.
The full list of candidates is: Qasim Ajmi – Independent; John Carroll – Reform UK; Maya Ellis – Labour Party; Nigel Evans – Conservative Party; Caroline Montague – Green Party; and John Potter – Liberal Democrats.
2024 General Election: Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield people grill would-be MPs about the NHS, Gaza, climate change and more
Passions ran high as dozens of Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield people grilled six would-be MPs about the issues most important to them.
There was applause, cheers, and even some heckles at a hustings held at Burnley Youth Theatre as the candidates had their say on topics like the NHS, Gaza, climate change, housing, poverty, and the arts and culture.
Would-be MPs’ manifestos for Burnley, Padiham and Brierfiaeld
As Burnley, Padiham and Brierfiaeld voters take to the polling stations, these are the would-be MPs’ manifestos:
Antony Higginbotham: here is the Burnley Conservative candidate's manifesto for the General Election
Pencils are normally used to vote as ink can obscure ballot papers
Numerous claims have been made on social media encouraging voters to take their own pen to the polling station, as a pencil might allow votes to be tampered with.
Evaluation
Pencils are commonly used at polling stations instead of pens. This is because ink might run on to different sections of the ballot and obscure the voter’s choice.
The Facts
In its guidance for polling station staff, the Electoral Commission says people can vote with a pen or pencil.
It says pencils are typically used for practical reasons – pens may dry out or spill on to the voting booth.
Ink can also transfer on to different parts of the page when the ballot paper is folded, potentially leading to a vote being rejected if the voter appears to have picked multiple candidates.
The Electoral Commission adds that there are safeguards in place to prevent tampering with ballot papers.
Seals are attached to ballot boxes at the close of voting, and are removed only when the count begins. Candidates are allowed to monitor the process and attach their own seals if they wish, and to check them before ballot boxes are opened.
The police investigated just 13 allegations of tampering with ballot papers during the 2019 general election, with only one leading to a conviction. This was after a person entered a polling station and took hold of a ballot box, preventing other people from voting.
Sunak and Starmer cast their ballots as voting under way in high-stakes poll
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer have cast their ballots as they vie to win the General Election after weeks of campaigning.
Polling stations across the UK opened at 7am, giving millions of voters the chance to decide if the Tory incumbent remains in the top job or the Labour leader enters Downing Street.
Opinion polls suggest Labour is on course to secure a big majority in the House of Commons and form a new government.
Mr Sunak, who has insisted the results are not a foregone conclusion despite dire poll ratings for his party, voted in his Richmond constituency.
He waved at reporters as he and his wife Akshata Murty arrived hand-in-hand at the Kirby Sigston Village Hall, as he hopes to be returned to Parliament as the MP for Richmond and Northallerton.
South Ribble election hopefuls quizzed by voters and make their pitch to the public
The Lancashire Post and the Lancashire Lead joined forces to host a hustings at Penwortham Golf Club.
The event gave voters in South Ribble the chance to quiz their candidates on the issues that matter most to them.
Here is what they had to say...
NHS staff ‘want to work weekends and evenings to cut waiting list’, South Ribble election candidate claims
Who is in the running to be Lancaster's next MP?
Residents can cast their votes today in the general election and MPs for Lancaster and Wyre and Morecambe and Lunesdale will be elected.
Chorley candidates set out their stall in 'unique' contest
Here’s what the general election candidates in the Chorley constituency have been saying as voters prepare to make up their minds.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.