LIVE: General Election 2024

Local Democracy Reporter Bill Jacobs looks at the new Ribble Valley constituency where changed boundaries could mean a change of MP.

Veteran Conservative Nigel Evans is hoping his three decades as an MP will just about get him back to Parliament despite the heavy redrawing of his once rock solid seat.

The loss of key Tory areas to the neighbouring new Pendle and Clitheroe constituency and unexpected Labour gains in last year’s local elections make his 18,439 in 2019 look unlikely to be repeated on the new boundaries on July 4.

His successful campaign to save Waddow Hall as an outdoor activity centre could be seen by some cynics as a last-ditch attempt to burnish his local campaigner credentials.

And by others as giving him something to do in charge of the charity running the former Girl Guiding UK hub when he loses his seat.

Mr Evans has been here before after he shockingly lost the constituency in 1991 after a highly unpleasant by-election campaign following the resignation of long-serving MP David Waddington only to regain it from the Liberal Democrats in the 1992 national poll as Labour started the surge towards Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide.

Now with part of Preston which were in the seat when he first represented it coming back the 66-year-old House of Commons deputy speaker is counting on being seen as ‘Mr dependable and familiar’.

He is also hoping his record as a long-term Euro-sceptic despite party warnings it would damage his chances of party advancement will help fend of the Reform UK threat.