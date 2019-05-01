Lancashire local elections 2019: These are the results for each ward in Fylde

Here is the full list of candidates for each ward in Fylde and the latest results:
Ansdell
Ben Aitken (Con)
Bob Dennett (Lab)
Chris Dixon (Con)
Richard Redcliffe (Con)
Ashton St Annes
Tim Armit (Ind)
Bobby Black (Green)
Ann De Rizzio (Lab)
Gail Goodman (Ind)
Will Harris (Con)
Beverley Harrison (Lib Dem)
Gavin Harrison (Con)
Graeme Neale (Con)
Central St Annes
Ken Cridland (Lab)
Justin De Rizzio-George (Lab)
Susan Fazackerley (Con)
Georgina Hodgson (Lab)
Ed Nash (Con)
Shea Smith (Green)
Stan Trudgill (Con)
Clifton Lytham
Peter Anthony (Con)
Brenda Blackshaw (Ind)
Bev Love (Ind)
Gareth Nash (Labd)
Steve Rigby (Con)
Ray Thomas (Con)
Elswick and Little Eccleston
Paul Hayhurst (Ind)
Cathy Holder (Lab)
John Rowe (Con)
Fairhaven
Patricia Fielding (Green)
Ellie Gaunt (Con)
Alan Hodgson (Lab)
Cheryl Little (Con)
Miichelle Morris (Con)
Freckleton East
Sohaib Ashraf (Con)
Meriel McGowan (Lab)
Kiran Mulholland (Ind)
Duncan Royle (Green)
Tom Threlfall (Con)
Freckleton West
Trevor Fiddler (Con)
Drew Gale (Lab)
Noreen Griffiths (Ind)
Carole Morley (Con)
Heyhouses St Annes
Lynn Goodwin (lab)
Andrew Holland (Lib Dem)
Sally Nash (Con)
Vince Settle (Con)
Viv Willder (Con)
Kilnhouse St Annes
Roger Duckworth (Lab)
Karen Henshaw (Lib Dem)
Oscar Marshall (Lab)
David O’Rourke (Con)
Roger Small (Con)
Elizabeth Watson (Con)
Kirkham North
Paula Brearley (Ind)
Susan Fowler (Con)
Verity Halliday (Lab)
Paul Hodgson (Ind)
Stuart Jones (Con)
Elaine Silverwood (Ind)
Rob Small (Con)
Kirkham South
Jayne Boardman (Lab)
David Collins (Con)
Peter Hardy (Ind)
Liz Oades (Ind)
Jaroslava Sramkova (Con)
Medlar with Wesham
Peter Ball (Con)
Alan Clayton (Ind)
Callum Jepson (Con)
Linda Nulty (Ind)
Dave Sheldon (Lab)
Newton with Treales
Peter Collins (Ind)
Johnny Knight (Con)
Paul Lomax (Con)
Heather Speak (Ind)
Jed Sullivan (Lab)
Park St Annes
Tim Christian (Lab)
Brian Gill (Ind)
Shirley Green (Con)
Neil Harvey (Ind)
Sandra Pitman (Con)
Michael Withers (Con)
Ribby with Wrea
Frank Andrews (Con)
Matt McIver (Ind)
St John’s Lytham
Mark Bamforth (Ind)
Roger Lloyd (Ind)
Elizabeth Mulligan Rojas (Con)
Michael Sayward (Con)
Bill Taylor (Lab)
Deborah Wilkinson (Con)
St Leonard’s St Annes
Fred Bostock (Lab)
Karen Buckley (Con)
Delma Collins (Con)
Angela Jacques (Con)
Carol Lanyon (Ind)
Viki Miller (Lab)
Tina Rothery (Green)
James Timms (Lab)
Singleton and Greenhalgh
Nick Ansell (Lab)
Steve Butler (Con)
Matthew Lee (Ind)
Staining and Weeton
Jayne Nixon (Con)
John Singleton (Con)
Fran Sullivan (Lab)
Warton and Westby
Julie Brickles (Ind)
Michael Brickles (Ind)
Ian Fowler (Con)
John Kirkham (Con)
Bobby Rigby (Con)
Harry Virco (Ind)