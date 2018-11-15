Labour cries foul over Wyre plan to reduce number of meetings

A politician has criticised a plan to reduce the number of full council meetings over the year.

Wyre Council’s Labour group said the proposal would effectively reduce the chance of councillors have to question Cabinet members over key issues.

Coun Rob Fail (inset), leader of Wyre’s Labour group, claimed proposed meeting dates for 2019/20 have been reduced from eight to six, and two of those sessions would be sessions in which the most senior councillors, who hold areas of responsibilities, are not questioned.

He said that leaves just four full council sessions where they could be quizzed.

Wyre Council Chief executive Garry Payne confirmed a reduction from eight to six meetings but did not give a reason. He also criticised Coun Fail for speaking out ahead of the plan being finalised, but he did not.

Coun Fail said: “The proposal that full council meetings are reduced to bi-monthly is a step too far.

“In the last couple of years, Wyre Conservatives have limited public involvement at planning meetings, attempted to silence councillors on social media, and reduced minuting of full council meetings to a point where they verge on being worthless.

“Without scrutiny of these proposals, councillors are now facing only being able to ask questions at four full council meetings a year.

“This proposal massively weakens the ability for this council to be held to account by councillors and the public.

“If this goes forward to December’s council meeting there won’t even be a vote on this, councillors will have to sit there and watch as democracy is further eroded before their very eyes.”

Coun Fail says he has now written to the Chief Executive.