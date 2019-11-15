Here's a full list of Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre General Election candidates

Have your say

All the candidates have now been revealed who will be fighting for seats across the Fylde coast at the upcoming General Election.

Nominations had to be submitted by 4pm on Thursday ahead of electors going to the polls on Thursday December 12.

The candidates lists includes the names of all previous MPs who held the five constituencies which envelop the Fylde coast.

The Brexit Party is fielding candidates in the Labour-held seats of Blackpool South, and Fleetwood and Lancaster, while Independent candidates are standing in Blackpool South, Blackpool North and Cleveleys, Wyre and Preston North, and Fylde.

Independents include Blackpool councillor Gary Coleman, and Blackpool Supporters Trust committee member Andy Higgins, who has previously stood in Blackpool South.

Another Blackpool councillor, Martin Mitchell, is standing in Fylde for Labour, where candidates also include North West Euro MP Gina Dowding.

She is among Green Party representatives standing in all five seats which will also be contested by all three of the mainstream parties.

Blackpool North and Cleveleys

Sue Close (Lib Dem)

Neil Holden (Independent)

Paul Maynard (Conservative)

Duncan Doyle (Green Party)

Chris Webb (Labour)

Blackpool South

Scott Benton (Conservative)

David Brown (Brexit Party)

Gary Coleman (Independent)

Becky Daniels (Green Party)

Bill Greene (Lib Dem)

Gordon Marsden (Labour)

Fylde

Gina Dowding (Green Party)

Andy Higgins (Independent)

Mark Jewell (Lib Dem)

Mark Menzies (Conservative)

Martin Mitchell (Labour)

Wyre and Preston North

Joanne Ainscough (Labour)

Ruth Norbury (Green Party)

John Potter (Lib Dem)

David Ragozzino (Independent)

Ben Wallace (Conservative)

Fleetwood and Lancaster

Caroline Jackson (Green Party)

Peter Jackson (Lib Dem)

Leanne Murray (Brexit Party)

Cat Smith (Labour)

Gabrielle Thistlethwaite (Conservative)