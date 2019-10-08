‘Great way to revive the town’: This is what you had to say about plans to convert Blackpool's former River Island store into flats

Part of a former Blackpool fashion store has been earmarked for use as homes as part of a move to bring more town centre living to the resort.

Plans have been approved by Blackpool Council to convert the first and second floors of an empty retail unit in Bank Hey Street into seven one and two-bedroomed flats.

The site formerly housed Blackpool’s River Island store but has largely been empty since the retailer moved into the Houndshill shopping centre.

Planning officers, who approved the application using their delegated powers, said the scheme was acceptable even though it would add to the existing stock of one and two bedroomed flats.

Here are a selection of your views about the plans left on our Facebook page.

"To be fair these empty buildings need something doing with them. The internet has killed off the high street and empty buildings make the town look poor. As long as these new apartments are maintained then that can only be a good thing!"

Laura Earnshaw

"Also the high business rates and car parking charges have helped to kill off the high street."

Elaine Butterworth

"Yes, I would live in the flat mentioned if it was done up to a reasonable level of decoration."

Mixhael Smith

"Yes, if they were refurbished to a high standard and tenants vetted."

Rachel Armitage

"More apartments ?? Blackpool needs a total rejuvination of decent shops to actually go in. I know the internet may have a lot to do with the demise of the high street but surely something more can be done rather than yet more flats."

Gemma Corrick

"Make it a shelter for the homeless, I’m sure they would appreciate the accommodation."

Janys Wright

"It’s the only way to go.more shops will close in the next few years. Boarding them up is not the answer we have to move with the times and not get left behind."

Lee Jessop

"Great way to revive the town centre..make it a young vibrant place to be, like so many town centres have done ✅ it’s a thumbs up from me."

Polly Kay

"I would give an arm and a leg to move back to Blackpool absolutely love the place."

Michael Paul Griffiths

"Excellent idea. More residential properties in the town centre will not only regenerate empty retail units, but bring more local custom to the shops still there. Win, win!"

Barry McCann

"No parking, surrounded by spice heads, noisy and chaotic in season ! Sounds like a dream. Not!"

Emma Marsden Pollitt

"Not unless I was very hard of hearing."

Richard Jack

"I would. Everything you want on your doorstep."

Yvonne Allen

"Works in cities, so why not?"

David Duckworth